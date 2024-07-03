Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' to release in Japan in November; check date here

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' features Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles. After achieving tremendous success with 'Pathaan' last year, it has now been announced that 'Pathaan' will be released in Japan on November 29, with advance ticket sales starting on July 5.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is scheduled for a November release and will be distributed in Japan by Twin Films, a major distributor of Indian cinema.

Twin Films' official Twitter handle shared the release details for 'Jawan,' along with a trailer and poster, emphasizing its status as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. They also revealed that advance sales for 'Jawan' will commence on July 5, well in advance of its release. Early ticket purchasers will receive posters of Shah Rukh Khan from the song 'Chaleya.'

'Jawan,' also starring Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara, currently ranks as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas (excluding China), with USD 47.60 million, just behind 'Pathaan,' which grossed USD 47.85 million.

The movie tells the compelling story of a prison warden who collaborates with inmates to expose corruption and injustice through audacious crimes, leading to a surprising reunion. Shah Rukh Khan plays dual roles as Captain Vikram Rathore, a former commando, and Azad, the warden of a women's prison who is also Vikram's son. The impressive cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra.

In his professional career, Atlee is currently working on the action film 'VD 18,' starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. This film is a collaboration between co-producers Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, under the banners of Cinel Studios and A For Apple Studios.

