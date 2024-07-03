BREAKING: TV actors Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Krystle D'Souza summoned by ED in Money Laundering case; Read on

Television actress Nia Sharma has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. Reports indicate that Krystle D'Souza and Karan Wahi were questioned by the agency on July 3. They are reportedly being interrogated regarding alleged involvement in illegal online forex trading through international brokers, specifically the OctaFx trading app and OctaFX.com.

Nia Sharma, Krystle D’Souza, and Karan Wahi are well-known figures in the television industry. Karan is recognized for his roles in shows like 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Channa Mereya'. Currently, he can be seen in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'.

Meanwhile, Nia and Krystle starred together in the popular series 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' from 2011 to 2013. Krystle later appeared in shows such as 'Brahmarakshas', 'Belan Wali Bahu', and 'Ekk Nayi Pehchaan'.

Nia is presently acting in 'Suhagan Chudail' and 'Laugher Chefs'. Her role in 'Suhagan Chudail' marks her return to television after a hiatus of four years from daily soaps. Regarding her comeback, Nia mentioned to PTI that it had been a conscious decision not to do TV shows because of the declining TRP of television in recent years. She noted that many shows were getting canceled within three to four months, contrasting with the longevity of the shows she had been part of. She emphasized the importance of projects that had lasting impact rather than fleeting appearances.

ALSO READ: Kerala film producers demand mandatory accreditation for online media

Nia expressed skepticism about short-lived projects and the uncertainty surrounding recent TV shows. She mentioned that she had consciously avoided taking up TV projects because of the experimental nature of the roles offered to her, which often led to shows being discontinued shortly after their launch.

Latest Videos