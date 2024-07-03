Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF denies reports of Kulwinder Kaur's transfer to Bengaluru; all you need to know

    The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) quickly refuted these claims. In a statement to the media, CISF clarified that Kulwinder Kaur remains suspended and is still under departmental inquiry.

    In a twist of events that unfolded on social media, news about Constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport, being transferred to Bengaluru, spread rapidly on social media. The incident, dubbed the "Kangana Ranaut Slapgate," took place soon after Ranaut's victory in the Lok Sabha election from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

    Several X account users posted updates claiming that Kaur, who was suspended following the incident, had been reinstated. One prominent account, Mahua Moitra Fans, tweeted, "BIG BREAKING: Kulwinder Kaur, a CISF personnel, who had slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport, has been transferred to Bangalore Airport. Her suspension has been revoked, she is reinstated and posted in Bangalore."

    However, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) quickly refuted these claims. In a statement to the media, CISF clarified that Kulwinder Kaur remains suspended and is still under departmental inquiry.

    The original tweet that sparked the false reports has since been deleted. Other X users also debunked the misinformation, with one account and said, "Journalist Gagandeep Singh shared fake news claiming that CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped Kangana Ranaut, has been reinstated and posted in Bangalore."

    Another user warned social media users about the spread of fake news, tweeting, "Fake News! Kulwinder Kaur is still under suspension and will not be posted anywhere till the inquiry is over. Hope CISF takes action against fake news."

