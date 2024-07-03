Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hathras stampede: Autopsies reveal chest injuries, asphyxia and rib injuries as causes of death

    Twenty-one bodies were examined at S N Medical College and Hospital following the tragic incident at a religious gathering in Pulrai village, which claimed the lives of 121 people.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

    The deaths of the victims from the Hathras stampede, whose bodies were taken to a hospital in Agra for post-mortem, were attributed to chest injuries causing blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity, asphyxia, and rib injuries, according to a senior official on Wednesday.

    Also read: Hathras stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders judicial probe, visits victims of tragedy (WATCH)

    Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava stated that these findings were detailed in the post-mortem reports.

    21 bodies from Mathura, Agra, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Aligarh, and other areas were brought to S N Medical College and Hospital.

    A team of doctors conducted autopsies on these bodies. Family members of the victims started gathering at the post-mortem house on Tuesday night as the bodies arrived.

    Following the completion of post-mortem examinations, the bodies were subsequently returned to their respective families.

    Following the Hathras tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a judicial probe on Wednesday. Police have filed an FIR against the event organizers, alleging concealment of evidence and violation of conditions.

    The event saw a gathering of 2.5 lakh people, despite permission being granted for only 80,000 attendees.

    Also read: Bhole Baba: Former UP cop who took VRS in 1990s to become religious preacher; check details

    Meanwhile, following the directive of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the state government established a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission on Wednesday to investigate the Hathras stampede incident.

    Headed by retired Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastav of the Allahabad High Court, the Commission was formed promptly after the incident. Retired IAS officers Hemant Rao and Bhavesh Kumar have been appointed as the other two members, as confirmed by state officials.

    The Commission has been assigned the responsibility to conclude its investigation within two months.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:18 PM IST
