    Kerala film producers demand mandatory accreditation for online media

    The Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) has proposed restrictions on online media, suggesting mandatory accreditation due to overstepped boundaries. The proposal addresses concerns over inappropriate behavior by some online media during film promotions, which has led to widespread criticism.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    The Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) has suggested implementing restrictions on online media. In a letter to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) has requested that accreditation issued by FEFKA be made mandatory for online media. The letter also outlines specific guidelines that online media channels must follow.

    The proposal indicates that the behavior of online media has overstepped boundaries, prompting the Producers Association to call for mandatory accreditation.
    The requirements include submitting company registration details, such as GST information, in a specified format. Additionally, accreditation will be based on various other criteria.

    The Producers Association has issued six recommendations for accrediting online media, beginning with the requirement of a cover letter from an approved PRO within the film industry. Applications for accreditation should be submitted to the Film Producers Association by July 20.

    Filmmakers today predominantly rely on online media for promoting their films. However, the conduct of some online media outlets has frequently drawn widespread criticism, particularly for the indecent and offensive questions directed at stars during interviews.
     

