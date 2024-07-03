Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies

Amidst the ongoing controversy between the ruling BJP and the main opposition party Congress regarding compensation for an Agniveer killed in action, the Indian Army on Wednesday clarified that Ajay Singh's family has received Rs 98.39 lakh to date.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing controversy between the ruling BJP and the main opposition party Congress regarding compensation for an Agniveer killed in action, the Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday that Ajay Singh's family has received Rs 98.39 lakh to date. An additional sum of Rs 67 lakh will be transferred once the necessary inquiries and internal procedures are completed.

Reacting over media reports that his family members did not receive Rs 1 crore as compensation amount, a source in the defence establishment said, “It may be noted that Agniveer Ajay Singh died in a landmine blast in January earlier this year in Naushera sector. His family received as compensation Rs 98,39,000 so far.”

“After completion of necessary inquiry and internal procedures, they will get an additional sum to the tune of Rs 67 lakh,” he added

Clarifying the emoluments given to him, in a post on X, the Indian Army added, “Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the Next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours.”

“Of the total amount due, the family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakhs. Ex - Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post due Police verification,” the Army said.

“The total amount will be Rs 1.65 Cr approximately. It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the Next of Kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers,” it added.

In an interview with Times of India, Charanjit Singh, the father of the Agniveer, stated that he has received only Rs 48 lakh from his son's unit.

The controversy erupted after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, “One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a ‘martyr’. I call him a martyr but the government doesn’t call him a martyr. He is called an Agniveer. His family will not get a pension. They won’t get compensation. Agniveer is use-and –throw, like a labourer.”

He was speaking on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

In response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged Rahul Gandhi not to mislead the House by 'making wrong statement', clarifying that the next of kin of the Agniveer has received financial assistance amounting to Rs 1 crore.

Rahul Gandhi further added that whenever his party comes to power, the Agnipath scheme will be scrapped and “if this government wants to continue with this system they continue but we will withdraw it.”

The Agnipath scheme emerged as a significant political agenda for opposition parties such as Congress, RJD, and Samajwadi Party during the recently concluded general elections. NDA allies like JDU and TDP have also expressed interest in reviewing this scheme.

