Dulquer Salmaan's new fantasy thriller, 'I m Game', is getting amazing reviews. The film had a massive global opening and is already making waves at the box office.

Dulquer Salmaan's big-budget fantasy thriller, 'I m Game', directed by Nahas Hidayath, is getting a fantastic response from audiences. Ever since its global release on September 3, the film has been receiving rave reviews from inside and outside Kerala. Critics are also praising it, with early reactions suggesting it could be a new game-changer for Malayalam cinema. The movie is produced by Dulquer Salmaan himself, along with Jom Varghese, under their banner Wayfarer Films. The screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Ismail Abubacker, and Bilal Moidu, with dialogues by Sajeer Baba, Adarsh Sukumaran, and Shabas Rasheed.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹5.90 crore at the global box office on its first day. The same report also states that the total collection crossed ₹20 crore after just two days.

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Dulquer Salmaan's performance is the backbone of this film, and it's being called one of his career-best. He plays a stylish character named Dan and has been praised for his work in the action, romance, and emotional scenes. Fans are loving his performance in the 'mass' sequences. He has handled a complex characterwho could easily have gone wrong with great skill.

The film blends fantasy, action, and thriller elements to create a massive theatrical experience for all kinds of viewers. It keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish, with plenty of moments for fans to cheer and celebrate. A shocking interval point and a powerful climax are other major highlights.

Jakes Bejoy's songs and thrilling background score take the film to another level. The visuals by Jimshi Khalid and the action sequences by the Anbariv masters also make the film incredibly exciting. Besides Dulquer, the supporting cast, including Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Kayadu Lohar, Parth Tiwari, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and Vinay Forrt, have also delivered strong performances. Nahas Hidayath's brilliant direction is what turns the film into a grand visual spectacle.

The film is also trending big on Book My Show and is on track to become Dulquer Salmaan's career-best opening in Kerala and globally. The music rights were sold to Zee Music for a whopping ₹12.5 crore. 'I m Game' is Dulquer's 40th film and has been released pan-India in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

The film's crew includes:

Line Producer - Bibin Perumbilli, Cinematography - Jimshi Khalid, Music - Jakes Bejoy, Editing - Chaman Chakko, Action - Anbariv Masters, Production Head - Sujay James and Devadevan, Production Designer - Ajayan Chalissery, Makeup - Ronex Xavier, Costume - Mashar Hamsa, Production Controller - Deepak Parameswaran, Associate Director - Rohith Chandrasekhar. Lyrics are by Manu Manjith and Vinayak Sasikumar, VFX by Thaufiq - Eggwhite, Poster Design by Ten Point, Sound Design by Sync Cinema, Sound Mix by Kannan Ganpat, Stills by SBK, and Marketing Head - Vijith Viswanathan.