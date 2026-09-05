Actor Riteish Deshmukh had a 'dream come true' fan moment with Brazil legend Cafu. Cafu is in India to promote an upcoming international friendly match between India and Brazil, scheduled to be held in Kolkata on October 3, 2026.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recently shared a fan moment with former Brazil skipper Cafu. Riteish posted a picture with Cafu on Instagram and wrote, "Some evenings are just legendary. Meeting @cafu2 was truly a dream come true — GOAT on the field, a legend off it." Cafu is currently in India to promote the upcoming international friendly between India and Brazil.

India to Host Brazil in Landmark Friendly Match

The Brazil senior men's national team will play an international friendly match against India on October 3, 2026, in Kolkata. India will host Seleção at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Satyanarayan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General, said, "To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football."

Subrata Paul, Director, National Teams, said, "For our national team players, this is far more than just another match. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of the greatest footballing nations the game has ever known. Experiences like these challenge players to grow, inspire them to dream bigger, and leave memories that stay with them throughout their careers."

Cafu Inspires Students in Mumbai

Meanwhile, on September 4, Cafu visited the campus of Pillai University in Navi Mumbai, where he met with football enthusiasts and inspired students with his experiences, passion for the game, and remarkable journey in football. (ANI)