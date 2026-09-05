- Home
- Entertainment
- Babita Singh Reporting Movie Review: Nimisha Sayajan Starrer Is A Slow Burn Crime Thriller
Babita Singh Reporting Movie Review: Nimisha Sayajan Starrer Is A Slow Burn Crime Thriller
Babita Singh Reporting Movie Review: Nimisha Sajayan's new Hindi crime thriller, 'ASI Babita Singh Reporting', is now streaming. The story follows a female cop, Babita, who starts investigating her friend's murder. Let's check out the full review
14
Image Credit : imdb
ASI Babita Singh Reporting
A regular police officer... an unexpected murder... and a web of secrets that starts to unravel. What happens when the lies are hidden within the family you trust? This is the thrilling setup of the new Hindi crime drama, 'ASI Babita Singh Reporting'. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is getting a great response from viewers.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : imdb
Story Review
Ambika Pandit has directed this film. Nimisha Sajayan plays the role of Babita Singh, also known as 'Baby'. Babita joined the police force on compassionate grounds after her father died in service. She isn't a super-cop with big heroics. Instead, the film shows her as a very real female officer, full of hesitation, fear, and a lack of self-confidence.
34
Image Credit : Nimisha Sajayan -Instagram
Babita Singh's Investigation
Babita gets herself suspended just to get leave for a family function. She goes to her hometown with her husband Sharath (Anshuman Pushkar). But things take a dark turn when her childhood friend and sculptor, Bansi (Barun Sobti), is found dead under mysterious circumstances. At first, Babita sees it as just her friend's death, but soon she senses a cover-up. This is where her unofficial investigation begins. The film's main twist starts here. Bansi's suspicious wife, family members, and old flames—everyone is a suspect. Small clues, from a car to shady characters, lead Babita to the next step. Meanwhile, pressure from her husband Sharath and mother-in-law at home makes her life even more complicated.
44
Image Credit : Nimisha Sajayan -Instagram
Who is behind the mystery?
Actor Rajesh Kumar plays SI Sethi, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan appears as Karamjeet in key roles. Barun Sobti's character, Bansi, has limited screen time, but critics say his performance really stands out. In short, 'Babita Singh Reporting' is not just about a murder investigation. As Babita follows each clue, the true faces of the people she meets are slowly revealed. The film keeps you guessing: who can be trusted, who is hiding the truth, and who is really behind this mystery? The final act takes the investigation in a completely unexpected direction, changing everything you thought you knew. But what's the final twist? What truth does Babita uncover? To find out, you'll have to watch 'Babita Singh Reporting'. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has been received well.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos