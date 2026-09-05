4 4 Image Credit : Nimisha Sajayan -Instagram

Who is behind the mystery?

Actor Rajesh Kumar plays SI Sethi, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan appears as Karamjeet in key roles. Barun Sobti's character, Bansi, has limited screen time, but critics say his performance really stands out. In short, 'Babita Singh Reporting' is not just about a murder investigation. As Babita follows each clue, the true faces of the people she meets are slowly revealed. The film keeps you guessing: who can be trusted, who is hiding the truth, and who is really behind this mystery? The final act takes the investigation in a completely unexpected direction, changing everything you thought you knew. But what's the final twist? What truth does Babita uncover? To find out, you'll have to watch 'Babita Singh Reporting'. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has been received well.