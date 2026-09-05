If Randy Orton defeats Cody Rhodes in Atlanta, it would hand him a crucial psychological edge. Cody would be forced to confront the reality that Orton can derail his momentum whenever their paths cross.

This dynamic could evolve into a compelling long-term hook, with The Viper positioned as the veteran who knows exactly how to make Cody’s journey more difficult. Such a victory would elevate Orton beyond being just another opponent, transforming him into the personal obstacle Cody must overcome to reach his ultimate goals.