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3 Key Advantages Randy Orton Could Secure By Defeating Cody Rhodes In Atlanta WWE Showdown
Randy Orton’s clash with Cody Rhodes at Sunday Night’s Main Event could reshape WWE. Explore three realistic gains The Viper might achieve with a decisive victory.
Establishing Psychological Dominance
If Randy Orton defeats Cody Rhodes in Atlanta, it would hand him a crucial psychological edge. Cody would be forced to confront the reality that Orton can derail his momentum whenever their paths cross.
This dynamic could evolve into a compelling long-term hook, with The Viper positioned as the veteran who knows exactly how to make Cody’s journey more difficult. Such a victory would elevate Orton beyond being just another opponent, transforming him into the personal obstacle Cody must overcome to reach his ultimate goals.
The Legend Killer Persona
A win over Cody Rhodes would allow Randy Orton to reinforce the identity that made him one of WWE’s most dangerous stars: The Legend Killer. Cody has returned to WWE as a major attraction, winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and becoming one of the company’s premier babyfaces.
That makes him the perfect high-profile target for Orton to dismantle. Beating Cody would highlight Orton’s ability to exploit weaknesses with his veteran instincts, reminding fans that The Viper remains a calculating predator capable of striking at any moment.
Entering The Championship Picture Reinforcing
Defeating Cody Rhodes would immediately strengthen Randy Orton’s case for another run at the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cody’s status as a former champion makes him a valuable scalp, and Orton could use the victory to argue that he belongs among WWE’s elite contenders.
This path would allow Triple H to transition Orton into a major storyline without delay. With momentum from beating one of WWE’s biggest stars, Orton could set his sights on CM Punk or any other top name, positioning himself as a legitimate threat in the crowded title scene.
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