King Scene Leaked hype: Shah Rukh Khan's King is already generating a lot of hype months before it hits theatres. Fans say a viral video claiming to be a leaked scene from Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is AI-generated.

The video soon gained notice, but fans were quick to point out that it does not appear to be a genuine leak, but rather an AI-generated one. The bogus scene has sparked a lot of debate among SRK followers online.

In the popular video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen giving a massy conversation before mounting a bike and making a spectacular landing on a cargo barge. The scenario appears to be built as a larger-than-life action scene that could easily fit into a large-scale Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster.

The dialogue heard in the AI-generated King video is, "Sher ko pinjre mein bandh karne ka sapna dekha tha na, ab wahi sher teri duniya ujaadne aa raha hai."

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Shah Rukh Khan's King viral video sparks AI debate.

While some viewers initially questioned whether the video was a true leaked clip from King, numerous fans immediately spotted clues pointing to AI-generated content. The conversation quickly shifted from the alleged leak to how convincingly artificial intelligence can now produce footage featuring renowned celebrities.

A number of social media users also expressed dissatisfaction with those who shared the clip as a legitimate leak and created undue buzz around it. One X user said, "Stop posting AI videos." Another netizen suggested that fans may eventually utilise AI to produce entirely new films starring stars together. The user said, "Woh time door nahi jab ai se tabu ke saath romantic film bana denge fandom wale (sic)."" A third reply stated, "If it's real, then film won't work. Bhojpuri stuff."

The replies show that, while the movie first deceived some viewers, many Shah Rukh Khan fans quickly identified it as AI-generated.

KING CAST: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone,

The hype around King is unsurprising given its excellent ensemble cast. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal. With Siddharth Anand at the helm, expectations for the film are already high. The combination of Shah Rukh Khan, a large-scale action set, and a great supporting cast has made King one of the most eagerly anticipated Hindi blockbusters. Interestingly, this is not the first time footage from the film has appeared online. A few months ago, footage allegedly recorded on the sets of King were released on social media.

King Release Date: When Will Shah Rukh Khan's Film Be Released?

For the time being, King is set to hit theatres on December 24, 2026, over the Christmas holiday weekend. There have been suggestions that the release date for Avengers: Doomsday may alter because it is slated for December 18, 2026.

However, no changes to the release date have been verified, and King will still be released in theatres in Christmas 2026.

Fans should regard viral videos with caution until the creators disclose official material. In this specific video, the online reaction clearly suggests it is an AI-generated construct rather than genuine leaked footage from Shah Rukh Khan's film.