    Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello's reason for divorce finally disclosed

    In the divorce documents, Joe Manganiello reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason behind the couple's parting. This divorce has come as a shock for fans of Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara and has also shaken up the industry.

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    Two days after announcing the news of their separation, Joe Manganiello has officially filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara. The True Blood star and the Modern Family actress remained married for seven years before they decided to split. Divorce documents assessed by a leading hollywood entertainment portal suggest Joe Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason behind their break up and parting. With July 2 as the date of their separation, it is also reported that the pair already had a solid prenuptial agreement in its place. The signed documents assert each party can keep any assets collected during their tenure as a married couple.

    Notably, to date, the estranged couple has kept silent and is tight-lipped from divulging any details about the reason behind their divorce. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello confirmed their separation via a joint statement to a leading Hollywood entertainment outlet.

    Calling the split tough and "difficult decision", the duo asked for privacy as they cope and heal from this testing and painful phase. Their statement read, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

    The news comes just over a week after Sofia Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in the presence of close friends in Italy. It is reported and noted that Joe Manganiello was not a part of the celebration. The Modern Family fame did not have her wedding ring on during the occasion. Sofia Vergara shared multiple photos and videos of her cake-cutting ceremony and lavish meal with the attendees on Instagram.

