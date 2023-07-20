Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Gossip Girl' hottie 'Chuck Bass' aka Ed Westwick, in Mumbai to be with girlfriend Amy Jackson- Video

    Bollywood actress Amy Jackson's boyfriend, British actor Ed Westwick was spotted at Mumbai airport. Amy is in India for her upcoming film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    WHAT! Ed Westwick, aka Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl, is in India. The international actor is dating Amy Jackson and is said to have arrived in Mumbai to support Amy's new flick. Amy is supposed to be in India for the film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. While additional information is required, Ed was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening.

    Ed was spotted going out of the airport wearing green shorts and a T-shirt in a video released by paparazzi on Instagram. He finished his ensemble with a jacket, white sneakers, and a hat. Fans are excited to see him in India. “Our crush is in town," a fan wrote. “Chuck bass is in Mumbai," added another.

    “Whattttttttttttttttttttt," a third, shocked fan wrote. “Omg is it for real, why is he here btw," a fourth fan asked. “Omg he is India 👏😍😍😍I remember him from gossip girls Netflix The Handsome Man!❤️❤️❤️ welcome 🙏," a fifth comment read.

    Amy and Ed have been dating for a time now, for those who are unaware. Following countless dating allegations, the couple openly recognised their relationship by attending the 2022 National Film Awards in London. The pair frequently exchanges photographs. Amy celebrated Ed's birthday with a special post last month.

    Gossip Girl hottie 'Chuck Bass' aka Ed Westwick in Mumbai to be with girlfriend Amy Jackson- Video RBA

    “Happy Birthday to the love of my life - I thank God for you every day. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart, and deepest soul. Happy Birthday, Moon Man, I love you," Amy wrote in a birthday note and shared pictures with him in the post.

    Before dating Ed Westwick, Amy was engaged to British businessman George Panayiotou. The two broke up for unknown reasons.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
