Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film to release on 1250 screens in India

Oppenheimer India Box Office Preview: Know the movie directorial runtime, screen count, opening day and more. Oppenheimer may outperform Barbie at the ticket counter in India, one of the few global markets.

Christopher Nolan, one of the world's most recognised directors, is reuniting with Oppenheimer. The film is a biography of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, who was instrumental in constructing the world's first nuclear weapons. The film will be released in theatres on July 21 and has been rated U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film has received an R-rating worldwide but not in India owing to self-censorship of the nudity.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr., has a run duration of 3 hours and 2 minutes (182 minutes) in India, compared to 3 hours and 10 minutes worldwide.

Also Read: Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy ate 'one almond per day' to look like Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer will be shown on 1250 screens in India.

The Christopher Nolan picture will be shown on over 1250 screens in India, focusing on national multiplex networks. The count is climbing by the hour, and the ultimate might reach 1500 screens by Thursday night. Due to high demand for advance bookings, big chains in major cities have announced round-the-clock showcasing for Oppenheimer, and tickets are flying off the shelves.

Oppenheimer has been the buzz of the town since the advances opened two weeks ago. Oppenheimer has sold around 1,50,000 tickets across the three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis - as of Wednesday night, and is on track to sell more than 200,000 tickets in India. The picture has proven to be one of the year's biggest shocks, which has much to do with Christopher Nolan's brand. The film sold Rs 5.20 crore in tickets across three chains for the first day alone. Over the weekend, the Christopher Nolan-directed film sold over 3.25 lakh tickets, equivalent to a nett advance of around Rs 12 crore.

Also Read: What if 'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan made 'Hera Pheri 3'?

It takes a lot of goodwill for any director to get this kind of advance for a biopic about a theoretical physicist set during World War II. The Nolan fan base initially drove the film's sales, but it didn't take long for the picture to become an essential event for Indian cinemagoers due to its unparalleled success. Oppenheimer is selling tickets all throughout the country, from major cities to little towns, and it's a phenomena never seen before for a non-event picture. Indeed, India may be one of the only markets in the world where Oppenheimer outperforms Barbie at the ticket counter.

Oppenheimer is looking for a great opportunity in India.

While the advances suggest a start in the north of Rs 20 crore in India, the picture is being released on a limited number of screens, implying a nett opening in the region of Rs 12 to 15 crore. Aside from the restricted distribution, a picture like Oppenheimer will always be high on advances and short on spots, as director Christopher Nolan's cult fanbase drives sales. Nonetheless, considering the genre and release size, the picture is on track for a strong start. The good news is that the booking is equally dispersed throughout the weekend, indicating that this World War II epic will have a successful opening weekend. The picture is on track to become Nolan's most successful in India, surpassing his previous record, Dark Knight Rises (Rs 55 crore).

Overall, it will be a good weekend for Indian exhibitors, with Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Mission Impossible 7 dominating.