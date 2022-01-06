Coachella Festival 2022: Kanye West, Billie Eilish to headline the festival

Image: Kanye West (Getty), Billie Eilish/Instagram

If reports are to be believed, Kanye West and Billie Eilish are all set to headline acts at the 2022 Coachella festival. While Billie will be performing on Saturday, Sunday’s fest will see Kanye taking over the stage. There are also reports that the Swedish House Mafia may also perform but it is unclear at the moment whether the ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ group will be the third headliner at the festival or not.

Both Kanye West and Billie Eilish have headlined the festivals in the past as well. In the year 2011, Kanye West has headlined the festival while Billie Eilish gave a breakthrough performance in the 2019 festival. On the other hand, the Swedish House Mafia had headlined in the year 2012.

Coachella Festival 2022 will be taking place in the month of April this year. The already sold-out show will be held from April 15 to April 17, and from April 22 to April 24. It will be held at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif.

While the dates of the festival are already out, and so having the tickets been booked, there continues to remain uncertainty over the festival, given the Covid-19 surge. The Grammy Awards, which were slated to be held on January 31, this year, have been postponed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. This raises the question as to whether the 2022 Coachella Festival will continue taking place on the same April dates or will be pushed for later. If the dates of the festival are pushed, it will be for the fifth time for the organisers to delay it, owing to Covid-19.

For the unversed, Coachella stands as the largest music festival in North America which sees a great line-up of artists performing each year. For the 2022 festival, at least 125,000 per-day tickets have already been sold out. The possibility of more than 100,000 people travelling and attending the festival amidst the increasing number of Coivd-19 cases, is becoming a matter of concern for the organisers.

Meanwhile, the festival was earlier slated to have headline acts by other artists. Travis Scott was to headline an act that was announced in January 2020 itself. However, at first, the festival kept on getting postponed, and later, he was removed from the bill. This is because of the tragic Astroworld concert that took the lives of many. The other two headlining acts were from Frank Ocean and Race Against the Machine wherein the former got his act pushed to 2023.