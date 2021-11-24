Grammy Awards Nomination 2022: Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations
The nominations for the 64th Grammy awards were announced on Tuesday. Bandleader, pianist and composer, Jon Batiste bagged most nominations in different categories, including ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Record of the Year’. Eight nominations each were bagged by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R.; while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo had seven nominations each.
When the 64th Grammy Awards would take place in January next year, Jon Batiste’s chances of winning at least one award are really high, given that he has bagged a total of 11 nominations in different categories. The nominations of Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday at the Grammy’s official website.
Jon Batiste has been nominated in various categories including, Record of the Year (for the song "Freedom"), Album of the Year, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best R&B Album, Best American Roots Song and Best Contemporary Classical Composition.
This year, the nomination process had undergone drastic changes because of the controversy that had stirred last year in regard to ‘The Weeknd’. A number of well-known Black artists, including Kanye West, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, and Drake, spoke about Black artists being often overlooked in various categories such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
Meanwhile, nominations in the four major categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year, have increased to 10 nominees from right in 2020 and five in 2016.
For the first time, the nominations were announced on the Recording Academy's website, without any television broadcast. The 64th Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place in Los Angels on January 31, next year.
Have a look at the top 12 categories and their nominees:
Record Of The Year:
I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA
Freedom by Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat feat. SZA
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year:
We Are by Jon Batiste
Love For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.
MONTERO by Lil Nas X
SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore by Taylor Swift
Donda by Kanye West
Song Of The Year:
Bad Habits
A Beautiful Noise
Drivers license
Fight For You
Happier Than Ever
Kiss Me More
Leave The Door Open
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Peaches
Best New Artist:
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Anyone by Justin Bieber
Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Positions by Ariana Grand
Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely by Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter by BTS
Higher Power by Coldplay
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat feat. SZA
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
Hero by Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom by Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Before by James Blake
Heartbreak by Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It by Caribou
Alive by Rüfüs Du Sol
The Business by Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Subconsciously by Black Coffee
Fallen Embers by Illenium
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) by Major Lazer
Shockwave by Marshmello
Free Love by Sylvan Esso
Judgement by Ten City
Best Rock Performance:
Shot In The Dark by AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) by Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U by Chris Cornell
Ohms by Deftones
Making A Fire by Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song:
All My Favorite Songs
The Bandit
Distance
Find My Way
Waiting On A War
Best Rock Album:
Power Up by AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A by Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters
McCartney III by Paul McCartney
Best Rap Performance:
Family Ties by Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Up by Cardi B
My Life by J. Cole Feat. 21 Savage and Morray
Way 2 Sexy by Drake Feat. Future and Young Thug
Thot S***" by Megan Thee Stallion