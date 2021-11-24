Grammy Awards Nomination 2022: Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations

The nominations for the 64th Grammy awards were announced on Tuesday. Bandleader, pianist and composer, Jon Batiste bagged most nominations in different categories, including ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Record of the Year’. Eight nominations each were bagged by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R.; while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo had seven nominations each.

When the 64th Grammy Awards would take place in January next year, Jon Batiste’s chances of winning at least one award are really high, given that he has bagged a total of 11 nominations in different categories. The nominations of Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday at the Grammy’s official website.

Jon Batiste has been nominated in various categories including, Record of the Year (for the song "Freedom"), Album of the Year, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best R&B Album, Best American Roots Song and Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

This year, the nomination process had undergone drastic changes because of the controversy that had stirred last year in regard to ‘The Weeknd’. A number of well-known Black artists, including Kanye West, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, and Drake, spoke about Black artists being often overlooked in various categories such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, nominations in the four major categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year, have increased to 10 nominees from right in 2020 and five in 2016.

For the first time, the nominations were announced on the Recording Academy's website, without any television broadcast. The 64th Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place in Los Angels on January 31, next year.

Have a look at the top 12 categories and their nominees:

Record Of The Year:

I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA

Freedom by Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat feat. SZA

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year:

We Are by Jon Batiste

Love For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.

MONTERO by Lil Nas X

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore by Taylor Swift

Donda by Kanye West

Song Of The Year:

Bad Habits

A Beautiful Noise

Drivers license

Fight For You

Happier Than Ever

Kiss Me More

Leave The Door Open

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Peaches

Best New Artist:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Anyone by Justin Bieber

Right On Time by Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

Positions by Ariana Grand

Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely by Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter by BTS

Higher Power by Coldplay

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Dance/Electronic Recording:

Hero by Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom by Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before by James Blake

Heartbreak by Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It by Caribou

Alive by Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business by Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Subconsciously by Black Coffee

Fallen Embers by Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) by Major Lazer

Shockwave by Marshmello

Free Love by Sylvan Esso

Judgement by Ten City

Best Rock Performance:

Shot In The Dark by AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) by Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U by Chris Cornell

Ohms by Deftones

Making A Fire by Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song:

All My Favorite Songs

The Bandit

Distance

Find My Way

Waiting On A War

Best Rock Album:

Power Up by AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A by Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters

McCartney III by Paul McCartney

Best Rap Performance:

Family Ties by Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Up by Cardi B

My Life by J. Cole Feat. 21 Savage and Morray

Way 2 Sexy by Drake Feat. Future and Young Thug

Thot S***" by Megan Thee Stallion