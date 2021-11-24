  • Facebook
    Grammy Awards Nomination 2022: Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations

    The nominations for the 64th Grammy awards were announced on Tuesday. Bandleader, pianist and composer, Jon Batiste bagged most nominations in different categories, including ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Record of the Year’. Eight nominations each were bagged by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R.; while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo had seven nominations each.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 3:15 AM IST
    When the 64th Grammy Awards would take place in January next year, Jon Batiste’s chances of winning at least one award are really high, given that he has bagged a total of 11 nominations in different categories. The nominations of Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday at the Grammy’s official website.

    Jon Batiste has been nominated in various categories including, Record of the Year (for the song "Freedom"), Album of the Year, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best R&B Album, Best American Roots Song and Best Contemporary Classical Composition.

    This year, the nomination process had undergone drastic changes because of the controversy that had stirred last year in regard to ‘The Weeknd’. A number of well-known Black artists, including Kanye West, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, and Drake, spoke about Black artists being often overlooked in various categories such as Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

    Meanwhile, nominations in the four major categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year, have increased to 10 nominees from right in 2020 and five in 2016.

    For the first time, the nominations were announced on the Recording Academy's website, without any television broadcast. The 64th Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place in Los Angels on January 31, next year.

    Have a look at the top 12 categories and their nominees:

    Record Of The Year:
    I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA
    Freedom by Jon Batiste
    I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
    Peaches by Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
    Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
    Kiss Me More by Doja Cat feat. SZA
    Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
    Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
    Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
    Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

    Album Of The Year:
    We Are by Jon Batiste
    Love For Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
    Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber
    Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
    Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
    Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.
    MONTERO by Lil Nas X
    SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
    Evermore by Taylor Swift
    Donda by Kanye West

    Song Of The Year:
    Bad Habits
    A Beautiful Noise
    Drivers license
    Fight For You
    Happier Than Ever
    Kiss Me More
    Leave The Door Open
    Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Peaches

    Best New Artist:
    Arooj Aftab
    Jimmie Allen
    Baby Keem
    FINNEAS
    Glass Animals
    Japanese Breakfast
    The Kid LAROI
    Arlo Parks
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Saweetie

    Best Pop Solo Performance:
    Anyone by Justin Bieber
    Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
    Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
    Positions by Ariana Grand
    Drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
    I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga 
    Lonely by Justin Bieber & benny blanco 
    Butter by BTS 
    Higher Power by Coldplay 
    Kiss Me More by Doja Cat feat. SZA

    Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
    Hero by Afrojack & David Guetta 
    Loom by Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
    Before by James Blake 
    Heartbreak by Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs 
    You Can Do It by Caribou
    Alive by Rüfüs Du Sol
    The Business by Tiësto

    Best Dance/Electronic Album:
    Subconsciously by Black Coffee
    Fallen Embers by Illenium
    Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) by Major Lazer
    Shockwave by Marshmello
    Free Love by Sylvan Esso
    Judgement by Ten City

    Best Rock Performance:
    Shot In The Dark by AC/DC
    Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) by Black Pumas
    Nothing Compares 2 U by Chris Cornell
    Ohms by Deftones
    Making A Fire by Foo Fighters

    Best Rock Song:
    All My Favorite Songs
    The Bandit
    Distance
    Find My Way
    Waiting On A War

    Best Rock Album:
    Power Up by AC/DC
    Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A by Black Pumas
    No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell
    Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters
    McCartney III by Paul McCartney

    Best Rap Performance:
    Family Ties by Baby Keem Feat. Kendrick Lamar
    Up by Cardi B
    My Life by J. Cole Feat. 21 Savage and Morray
    Way 2 Sexy by Drake Feat. Future and Young Thug
    Thot S***" by Megan Thee Stallion

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 3:21 AM IST
