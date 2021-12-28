Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion?

If reports are to be believed, Kanye West has bought a new house, right across from Kim Kardashian's mansion. That is not it, he has reportedly paid 421,000 USD over the asking price for the house. Chances are that the Donda rapper may start living right opposite Kim Kardashian which may make it easy for them to share the custody of their children.

For the unversed, Kanye West had recently brought another property, before buying the house opposite that of Kim Kardashian’s. Kanye purchased a house in Malibu at a whopping cost of $57.3 million from Tadao Ando, a renowned architect.

As per the media reports, Kanye West has paid nearly $4.5 million to buy the house that stands right opposite Kim Kardashian’s mansion. The television star lives in her mansion with her four kids – North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

Previously, it was reported that the place where Kim Kardashian presently resides is the same which she had renovated along with Kanye West. However, the lavish house now belongs to SKIMs’s beauty mogul; Kim is reported to have paid $23 million in October to buy Kanye's part too. This was assumably done because of their ongoing divorce, the process of which was started early this year in February.

What is interesting is that Kanye West brought this new property soon after he made a public plea to Kim Kardashian to end their feud. However, reportedly, the court documents have revealed that Kim Kardashian had asked the court to speed up their divorce proceedings since their case has been under process since February.

According to their divorce documents that did rounds in the media, the two had “irreconcilable differences” which led to the “irremediable breakdown of the marriage”. The document also said that there seems no possibility of saving their marriage whether through counselling or any other mean.