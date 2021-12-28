  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion?

    According to media reports, despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West has brought a house bang opposite her mansion.

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion? drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    If reports are to be believed, Kanye West has bought a new house, right across from Kim Kardashian's mansion. That is not it, he has reportedly paid 421,000 USD over the asking price for the house. Chances are that the Donda rapper may start living right opposite Kim Kardashian which may make it easy for them to share the custody of their children.

    For the unversed, Kanye West had recently brought another property, before buying the house opposite that of Kim Kardashian’s. Kanye purchased a house in Malibu at a whopping cost of $57.3 million from Tadao Ando, a renowned architect.

    As per the media reports, Kanye West has paid nearly $4.5 million to buy the house that stands right opposite Kim Kardashian’s mansion. The television star lives in her mansion with her four kids – North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian sums up her 2021 in 10 pics; from BIKINI to BACKLESS top, here is what she wore

    Previously, it was reported that the place where Kim Kardashian presently resides is the same which she had renovated along with Kanye West. However, the lavish house now belongs to SKIMs’s beauty mogul; Kim is reported to have paid $23 million in October to buy Kanye's part too. This was assumably done because of their ongoing divorce, the process of which was started early this year in February.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce update: Reality TV star wants to speed up divorce trial (Read Details)

    What is interesting is that Kanye West brought this new property soon after he made a public plea to Kim Kardashian to end their feud. However, reportedly, the court documents have revealed that Kim Kardashian had asked the court to speed up their divorce proceedings since their case has been under process since February.

    According to their divorce documents that did rounds in the media, the two had “irreconcilable differences” which led to the “irremediable breakdown of the marriage”. The document also said that there seems no possibility of saving their marriage whether through counselling or any other mean.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Batman Trailer Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz team up as Batman and Catwoman watch drb

    The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz team up as ‘Batman’ and ‘Catwoman’; watch

    Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children SCJ

    Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children

    Sholay actor Mushtaq Merchant passes away, all details inside SCJ

    Sholay actor Mushtaq Merchant passes away, all details inside

    Here is why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved SCJ

    Here is why Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah got shelved

    Squid Game Lee Jung jae BTS Kim Taehyung click a selfie together fans wonder if they are collaborating drb

    Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

    Recent Stories

    The Batman Trailer Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz team up as Batman and Catwoman watch drb

    The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz team up as ‘Batman’ and ‘Catwoman’; watch

    Round-up, Year-ender 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken-ayh

    Round-up 2021: Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken

    Roundup 2021 From Sidharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar; top stars who passed away SCJ

    Round-up 2021: From Sidharth Shukla to Puneeth Rajkumar; top stars who passed away

    Celeb spotted: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Yami Gautam and more papped in Mumbai SCJ

    Celeb spotted: Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Yami Gautam and more papped in Mumbai

    Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children SCJ

    Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon