    Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle to now make it a tell-memoir?

    A publishing house has cracked a deal with Britney Spears for a whopping $15 million after beating all other publishers at the bidding.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 8:08 AM IST
    International pop star Britney Spears has bagged a huge publishing deal for a tell-all memoir, reportedly. The 40-year-old star has been paid a whopping amount of money to pen down details of her life, reported Page Six.

    Simon & Schuster, the publishing house has struck a deal with Britney Spears for the pop star’s memoir. The book will have every little detail about Britney’s life from the early days of her music career to her recent win with the conservatorship battle against her father James Spears, other than the relationship she shared with her family.

    Not many details about the deal are known at the present. However, according to reports, the deal that Britney Spears has stuck with the publishing house has been termed as “record-breaking” in nature.

    ALSO READ: ‘Britney (Spears) is free’, says the judge on her conservatorship battle

    If that alone was not enough for the fans of Britney Spears to get excited about her deal with the publishing house, the financial aspect will surely leave them stunned. If the media reports are to be believed, Britney Spears has been offered at least $15 million for the tell-all memoir deal. All publishing houses were considered before locking in the deal with Simon & Schuster who won the bidding, claimed media reports.

    ALSO READ: Britney Spears is getting married? Find out here

    The news about Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir comes in months after she won the years-long conservatorship battle against her father James Spears. A court in Los Angeles had terminated the conservatorship last year, ruling out the decision in the pop star’s favour.

    “I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee,” said Judge Brenda Penny, the judge who was hearing Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle. Spears had been in the conservatorship of her father James Spears since the year 2007. The conservatorship continued to be in place in all these years until last year when he was ended after the court’s decision.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 8:08 AM IST
