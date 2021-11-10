  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears is getting married? Find out here

    Amidst the controversial conservatorship cases that up against her father, James Spears, pop singer Britney Singer is up to something that has got her fans thinking. Is she hinting at her wedding? Let us find out.

    Britney Spears is getting married? Find out here drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 7:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A recent picture of pop singer Britney Spears has been doing rounds on social media. The ‘Baby One More Time’ singer is seen wearing a beautiful flowy white gown that has grabbed our attention and got us wondering if she is getting married. The images seem to have brought in some pleasant news for her fans, especially amidst her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, James Spears.

    While Britney looks like a perfect bride-to-be in the powder pink gown that she is seen flaunting in the pictures, the pop singer has revealed details about her wedding. Even before gossip mills could do rounds, Britney shut the rumours with her funny caption that says the grown she is wearing is not her wedding gown.

    As much as it may hurt you, her fans, Britney also had a piece of lovely information about her actual wedding. In the same caption on her Instagram handle, Britney revealed the name of the designer who will be creating her beautiful wedding dress.

    See her post here:

    ALSO READ: 5 times when Britney Spears made headlines for controversies, read them here

    Tagging the star designer Donatella Versace in her caption, Britney said that her wedding dress is being made by the renowned Italian fashion designer, Versace. With this little sneak peek into her wedding preparations, her fans have got all excited to see her say ‘I Do’ to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

    Britney and Sam had officially announced their engagement in September. After making it official, the singer had also spoken about how she is confused about her wedding venue and is rather willing to opt for a destination wedding.

    ALSO READ: Britney Spears conservatorship battle: Pop singer wins against father after 13 years

    Her conservatorship battle with her father, which has become a common headline these days, is expected to end soon, bringing some good news to the singer. Now, once that is over, there might be chances that Britney will be revealing some more details about her wedding. 

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    First look from Monster out PIC INSIDE

    Mohanlal's first look from Monster out [PIC INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli shows sexy curves in cutout dress; see pics SCJ

    Bigg Boss ex-contestant Nikki Tamboli shows sexy curves in cutout dress; see pics

    Video Icon
    Ramiz King to bring back Mujhse Shaadi Karoge previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra drb

    Ramiz King to bring back ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ previously led by Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

    Video Icon
    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic SCJ

    Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Fitbit rolls out new features will include daily readiness score ECG blood glucose tracker gcw

    Fitbit rolls out new features; will include daily readiness score, ECG, blood glucose tracker & more

    Video Icon
    World Championships: Arundhati Choudhary drags BFI to court over direct entry for Lovlina Borgohain-ayh

    World Championships: Arundhati Choudhary drags BFI to court over direct entry for Lovlina Borgohain

    Video Icon
    First look from Monster out PIC INSIDE

    Mohanlal's first look from Monster out [PIC INSIDE]

    Video Icon
    CM Adityanath launches trial run of Kanpur Metro people have access to greatest transportation gcw

    UP CM Adityanath launches trial run of Kanpur Metro, says 'people will have access to greatest transportation'

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to go off air? Here is what we know

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon