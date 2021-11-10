Britney Spears is getting married? Find out here

Amidst the controversial conservatorship cases that up against her father, James Spears, pop singer Britney Singer is up to something that has got her fans thinking. Is she hinting at her wedding? Let us find out.

A recent picture of pop singer Britney Spears has been doing rounds on social media. The ‘Baby One More Time’ singer is seen wearing a beautiful flowy white gown that has grabbed our attention and got us wondering if she is getting married. The images seem to have brought in some pleasant news for her fans, especially amidst her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, James Spears.

While Britney looks like a perfect bride-to-be in the powder pink gown that she is seen flaunting in the pictures, the pop singer has revealed details about her wedding. Even before gossip mills could do rounds, Britney shut the rumours with her funny caption that says the grown she is wearing is not her wedding gown.

As much as it may hurt you, her fans, Britney also had a piece of lovely information about her actual wedding. In the same caption on her Instagram handle, Britney revealed the name of the designer who will be creating her beautiful wedding dress.

See her post here:

ALSO READ: 5 times when Britney Spears made headlines for controversies, read them here

Tagging the star designer Donatella Versace in her caption, Britney said that her wedding dress is being made by the renowned Italian fashion designer, Versace. With this little sneak peek into her wedding preparations, her fans have got all excited to see her say ‘I Do’ to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney and Sam had officially announced their engagement in September. After making it official, the singer had also spoken about how she is confused about her wedding venue and is rather willing to opt for a destination wedding.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears conservatorship battle: Pop singer wins against father after 13 years

Her conservatorship battle with her father, which has become a common headline these days, is expected to end soon, bringing some good news to the singer. Now, once that is over, there might be chances that Britney will be revealing some more details about her wedding.