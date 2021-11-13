  • Facebook
    ‘Britney (Spears) is free’, says the judge on her conservatorship battle

    Britney Spear’s nearly 14-year-long conservatorship comes to an end as a  Los Angeles judge pronounced her as ‘free’ on Friday.

    Britney Spears is free says the judge on her conservatorship battle drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 11:04 AM IST
    American pop singer, Britney Spear has broken the chains of the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship, that controlled her money and life, on Friday. The judge who was reading Britney’s conservatorship in a Los Angele court said that “Britney is free”, words that brought tears of joy in the eyes of Britney.

    It all started five months ago when Britney sought legal action against her father, James Spears, over the conservatorship. She is finally free for the first time since 2008 to make decisions of her own regarding her finances, medical and personal aspects.

    ALSO READ: Britney Spears is getting married? Find out here

    Her conservatorship was being heard by Judge Brenda Penny of the Superior Court. A few months ago, in June, Britney had given a fiery speech on her conservatorship, calling it an ‘abuse’. Before her passionate speech, it was believed that the conservatorship may continue for a few more years. However, Britney changed things for herself with that speech she gave in the courtroom.

    The judge had allowed Britney to hire a lawyer, and the pop singer chose Mathew Rosengart to fight her battle. Over the months, Britney continued to say how desperately she wanted the conservatorship to end for her own good, and her attorney Rosengart made sure she is well heard of, further vowing to end James’ role in the conservatorship. James was also suspended by the judge from the hearing saying that his presence created a “toxic environment”.

    ALSO READ: 5 times when Britney Spears made headlines for controversies, read them here

    Britney’ attorney, with his team, said in the court that a lot of mismanagement of Britney’s wealth by her was found by them. He also mentioned a device that was put in Britney’s bedroom, requesting an investigation into the matter. On the contrary, James through his attorney said that his actions were only in the best of his daughter’s interest. The court’s premises was swarmed by Britney’s supporters and fans who came in large numbers to extend their support to the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer. Britney also took to her social media to say how she could cry, looking at the love she has received from her fans over the conservatorship battle.

    Have a look at her post here:

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 11:05 AM IST
