Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with mucositis as part of her continuous treatment for stage three breast cancer. The actress recently announced that she was diagnosed with the condition as a result of her treatment. Hina stated that she is now suffering from the agonising ailment despite taking medical advise. She encouraged followers to offer prayers. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “Another side effect of chemotherapy is mucositis.

Although I am following the doctors’ advice to treat it. If any of you have been through it or have known any useful remedies. Please suggest (folded hands emoji). It’s really hard when you can’t eat (see no evil monkey emoji). It will greatly help me.”

She captioned the post, “Please suggest (folded hand emojis). DUA (praying emoji).” Many of her fans and followers suggested remedies. A fan wrote, “Heal Soon. Prayers for your speedy recovery.” A person said, “Get well soon. Praying for you.” A comment read, “Get the treatment done, one bad piece of advice can worsen things.”

The actress recently posted a health update on Instagram, stating that she has finished her fifth round of chemotherapy and has three more sessions remaining. Hina comforted her followers, “I know I sometimes disappear, and you all get worried about where I am and how I’m doing. But I’m okay. I’ve completed my fifth chemo infusion, with three more to go.” Hina continued, “Some days are hard, very very very very hard. Some days are good. Like today is a good day and I feel nice and better.”

The actress concluded, “And sometimes it is okay to vanish because I need that time to heal and to feel better. Rest is all good, you all just keep praying. It is a phase, it will pass, it has to pass. And I am going to be okay. I have full faith in the almighty. And I am fighting. So, yeah keep me in your prayers and lots of love.”

Hina Khan has kept her followers informed about her health struggle since she disclosed the news. Hina has been recording her journey with inspirational positivism, with the support of her mother and boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Her posts, which range from enduring gruelling chemotherapy sessions to chopping her hair and sticking to her fitness program despite the agony, serve as a source of inspiration for those experiencing similar challenges. Hina is now being treated at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

