Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Is she drunk?’: Nysa Devgan trolled for holding phone to ear while wearing headphones

    Netizens online with sharp eyes noticed that Nysa was holding her phone near her ears even though she was already wearing headphones. 

    'Is she drunk?': Nysa Devgan trolled for holding phone to ear while wearing headphones RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 3:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    Ajay Devgan and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is a popular social media figure. Her random paparazzi clips go viral, as the star kid is often clicked on at airports and parties and hangs out with social media influencer Orry, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav, and other celebs' kids. 

    Even though Nysa has not made her acting debut yet, the young star is no less than a celebrity and is regularly clicked by paparazzi. She often gets trolled online for her satirical choices and interesting interactions with the paparazzi. 

    On Wednesday, the Gen-Z star was once again photographed by paparazzi at the airport. Nysa wore a comfy white T-shirt and blue joggers. Several videos and pictures are going viral on social media, but not for a good reason. 

    Netizens online with sharp eyes noticed that Nysa was holding her phone near her ears even though she was already wearing headphones. 

     

     

    People in the comments started trolling her and were amused to see her like that. One user wrote, "Kya Matlab sar pr Headphones phone se baat."

    Another user wrote, "Lagta hai Nashe me bhol gayi ki head phone laga hua hai."

    One person commented, "Head phone laga ke kon baat karta hai yaar"

    Another person commented, "Kaan per headphone hai aur mobile se baat ker rahi hai ye bade logo ka chochlapan khatam nahi hota natak dikhane ka"

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

     

    Several fans are excited about her acting debut and cannot wait for her to star in a Bollywood project. In a recent interview, Ajay Devgan revealed that Nysa doesn't have any plans to venture into the film industry.

    "Right now she doesn't want to be (come into the acting world). I don't think she wants to be but tomorrow if something changes they will run a 20-year-old interview that Ajay Devgn said but right now, there is zero per cent chance. When we come from very humble backgrounds and start from there, the family values always remain the same. Still today, whoever we are, we are middle class. At home, we are completely middle class. Our beliefs, everything is middle class and it should be like this..," said Ajay Devgan. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH) RBA

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)

    Madras HC issues notices to director Atlee and 'GOAT' producer AGS Entertainment over 'Bigil' script plagiarism case dmn

    Madras HC issues notices to director Atlee and 'GOAT' producer AGS Entertainment over script plagiarism

    'Ananya aunty jealous ho rahi': Netizens troll Ananya Panday as she stands watching Sara and Kartik hug RTM

    ‘Ananya aunty jealous ho rahi': Netizens troll Ananya Panday as she stands watching Sara and Kartik hug

    'Uppum Mulakum' fame Rishi aka Mudiyan ties knot with long-term girlfriend Aiswarya Unni anr

    'Uppum Mulakum' fame Rishi aka Mudiyan ties knot with long-term girlfriend Aiswarya Unni

    How much will Abhishek, Shweta get in Amitabh Bachchan's properties? BIG B reveals distribution plans RKK

    How much will Abhishek, Shweta get in Amitabh Bachchan's properties? BIG B reveals distribution plans

    Recent Stories

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH) shk

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH)

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH) anr

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Overheating smartphone? Try THESE 7 quick and easy tips gcw

    Overheating smartphone? Try THESE 7 quick and easy tips

    Why do Indian Railways use white bedsheets? Check details gcw

    Why do Indian Railways use white bedsheets? Check details

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH) RBA

    Viral Video: Tamil actor Cool Suresh carries real goat to watch Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' in cinema (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon