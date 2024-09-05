Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson is known for her captivating performances. Playboy named her the Sexiest Celebrity of 2024. She has starred in films like "Marriage Story" and "Black Widow."
Angelina Jolie is recognized for her striking blue eyes, captivating lips, and charismatic personality. She is a force to be reckoned with both on and off the screen.
Jennifer Lawrence is considered one of the highest-paid actresses globally. She rose to fame with her role in "The Hunger Games."
Gal Gadot is widely recognized for her portrayal of Wonder Woman. Apart from acting, she has also served in the military and worked as a model.
Megan Fox gained recognition through her role in the "Transformers" franchise. She is widely regarded as a Hollywood sex symbol.
Ana de Armas has garnered attention for her portrayal of iconic figures like Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde."
Elizabeth Olsen rose to prominence with her role as Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff. Her acting prowess continues to captivate audiences.
Emma Watson is best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" series. Forbes has listed her among the most valuable young stars.
Margot Robbie has secured a spot. Her filmography includes notable works like "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Amber Heard began her career as a bikini model. She has appeared in films like "Aquaman" and "Justice League."