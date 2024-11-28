Change your address on Aadhaar without any fee – Here's how

Update your Aadhaar address for free online until December 14, 2024. Learn how to easily update your demographic information on the UIDAI portal and avoid identity theft. Biometric updates require an in-person visit.

Did you just move to a new location? You may be busy adjusting your address on a number of platforms, such as banks and e-commerce websites. Don't forget to update your address on your Aadhaar despite all of these changes. Maintaining your Aadhaar address current helps the Unique Identification Authority of India, which oversees Aadhaar, stop abuse like identity theft and guarantees easy access to services associated with it. Actually, using UIDAI's web gateway to update Aadhaar is currently free and convenient from any location. The deadline for Aadhaar holders to update their information for free has been extended by UIDAI.

Up to December 14, 2024, you can now update your demographic data, including your address, for free. After the first deadline in June 2024, this is the second extension this year. However, only demographic information like address is included by this free upgrade. Keep in mind that biometric upgrades, such fingerprint or iris scan modifications, still need to be done in person at an Aadhaar location and cost money.

Here is a brief tutorial on how to update your Aadhaar online if you need to fix any issues or have just moved: 1. Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in to access the Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal.

2. Use the One-Time Password (OTP) that was issued to your registered cellphone number and enter your Aadhaar number to log in.

3. Examine the demographic information displayed on your Aadhaar profile after logging in. Update your information if your address or other details are out of current.

4. A scanned copy of a legitimate Proof of Address (PoA) document in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format should be uploaded; the maximum size is 2 MB.

5. Once the document has been uploaded, submit your request. A Service Request Number (SRN) will be issued to you so you can monitor the progress of your upgrade.

Verify the status of your SRN on a regular basis to see if your change was processed correctly. Notably, UIDAI recommends that Indian citizens update their Aadhaar information on a frequent basis. Changes to biometric information must be made in person at an approved Aadhaar facility, which incurs a cost, whereas address updates are free online. As stated by UIDAI For youngsters whose Aadhaar was created at an early age and who must update their biometrics after reaching 15, updating Aadhaar is especially crucial. Furthermore, those who have had accidents or medical operations that have changed their biometric information must also update their information.



