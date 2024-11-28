Bigg Boss 18: Aditi Mistry faces backlash for ripping Avinash Mishra’s shirt and forcing him into pool; WATCH

Bigg Boss 18 fans are outraged as Aditi Mistry forces Avinash Mishra into a pool, with Vivian Dsena stepping in to stop the harassment.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, fans were outraged after co-contestant Aditi Mistry, along with others, forced Avinash Mishra into a swimming pool. The incident began when Aditi, Edin Rose, Eisha Singh, and Kashish Kapoor pressured Avinash to go shirtless despite his discomfort.

 

article_image2

Avinash tried to avoid entering the pool, but the women chased him, with Aditi ripping open his shirt. Despite his clear refusal, the group continued to push him, leaving viewers disturbed by the forced nature of the situation and Avinash’s visible distress.

 

article_image3

Vivian Dsena stepped in to defend Avinash, intervening and warning Aditi and the others to stop the inappropriate behavior. He made it clear that such actions were unacceptable and should not be repeated inside the house, ensuring Avinash’s comfort.

 

article_image4

The incident sparked a wave of criticism from netizens, who accused Aditi, Edin, Kashish, and Eisha of harassment. Fans expressed anger over the lack of support for Avinash, highlighting how his discomfort was ignored by those involved, and calling for accountability from the housemates.  (WATCH VIDEO)

