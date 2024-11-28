Save Rs 45 daily in LIC Jeevan Anand and receive Rs 25 Lakh; Check policy benefits

By saving just Rs 45 per day and depositing it in the LIC Jeevan Anand policy, you can receive Rs 25 lakh. Let's see the benefits available in this policy.

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy

Everyone wants to invest a small amount from their income to accumulate a large fund. LIC insurance policies are very popular. By saving Rs 45 a day in LIC's Jeevan Anand policy, you can accumulate Rs 25 lakh.

LIC Policy

If you want to accumulate a large fund with a low premium, LIC Jeevan Anand Policy is a great choice. In a way, it is like a term policy. In this scheme, policyholders will get many benefits. In this LIC scheme, the minimum sum assured is Rs 1 lakh. No maximum limit has been fixed.

Jeevan Anand Policy

In LIC Jeevan Anand's policy, you can get Rs 25 lakh by depositing around Rs 1,358 every month. Daily, you have to save Rs 45 daily. The amount to be saved annually will be around Rs 16,300. This saving has to be continued for a long time. If you save Rs 45 a day and invest for 35 years, you will get Rs 25 lakh when this scheme matures.

LIC Jeevan Anand Bonus

If you invest Rs 16,300 every year for 35 years in LIC Jeevan Anand policy, the total deposit amount will be Rs 5,70,500. As per the policy term, the basic sum assured will be Rs 5 lakh. Along with this, after the maturity period, a reversionary bonus of Rs 8.60 lakh and a final bonus of Rs 11.50 lakh will be given. Bonus is given twice in LIC's Jeevan Anand policy. But for this, your policy must be 15 years old.

LIC Policy Rider

The policyholder does not get tax exemption in LIC Jeevan Anand policy. But, many kinds of benefits are available. There are 4 types of riders in this policy namely Accidental Death and Disability Rider, Accident Benefit Rider, New Term Insurance Rider and New Critical Benefit Rider.

LIC Jeevan Anand Nominee

Death benefit is also included in LIC Jeevan Anand policy. That is, if the policyholder dies, the nominee will get 125 percent of the policy's benefit. At the same time, if the policyholder dies before the policy matures, the nominee will get money equal to the assured period.

