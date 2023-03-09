Here's what SS Rajamouli has to say about RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Oscars nominee; know song details

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently gave an interview to Vanity Fair prior to the Oscars 2023, where he expressed his vision for the song (Naatu Naatu) and the guidelines he gave to choreographer Prem Rakshit. The director also stated that he enjoyed working with the song's background dancers since they astonished him with their proficiency.

"I have worked with choreographer Prem Rakshith before, he has worked with both Charan and NTR Jr as well. He has given the actors a memorable number, suited to their body languages. He had a difficult job as I told him that the song should (look) nice, the steps shouldn’t be too difficult so people can also replicate, and it should suit the style of the actors."

The filmmaker also credited the choreographer, Naatu Naatu, and disclosed that he created 100 hook moves for the song before finalising it.

SS Rajamouli on Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Rajamouli also said that, while Naatu Naatu appears to be a joyful tune, it is actually a combat sequence. The filmmaker added that there is a fight scenario with the Englishman coming in and provoking Charan and Jr NTR, but because both are there, they can't blow up and participate in a fist-fight.



The Baahubali director also praised his starring guys, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, calling them India's best dancers. He stated, "NTR and Charan have always struck me as extraordinary dancers. Yet, in my opinion, feeling and appreciating your dance is more important than being acrobatic. Only then will the audience be able to appreciate it as well." Rajamouli went on to say that, despite both celebrities being top commercial heroes, he recognised that his fans would want to see them compete, which is why he attempted to include it at the song's conclusion.

RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

RRR's Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Song category for 2023. Another exciting development is that the song will be performed live on stage by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The great night is likely to be attended by Rajamouli, NTR, Charan, and the full RRR crew.