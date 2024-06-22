Mitchell Johnson's top 8 quotes on 'Pace Bowling'

CRICKET
"Pace is not just about speed; it's about intimidation and control."
"Bowling fast is an art. You need to have rhythm, aggression, and accuracy."
"The thrill of pace bowling is in the challenge it poses to both the batsman and the bowler."
"Fitness and mental strength are crucial for a pace bowler to sustain speed and accuracy."
"Fast bowling requires a combination of power, skill, and strategy."
"A good pace bowler can change the course of a game with just one over."
"Pace bowling is about outsmarting the batsman, not just outpacing him."
"Maintaining consistency in pace and line is the key to being a successful fast bowler."