    GOAT update: Second single from movie 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' releasing on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday

    The eagerly awaited second single from the forthcoming movie 'The Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT), titled 'Chinna Chinna Kangal,' is scheduled to debut on June 22 at 6 p.m.
     

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    Exciting news for Vijay's fans! The highly anticipated second single from his upcoming film, 'The Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT), titled 'Chinna Chinna Kangal,' is scheduled for release on June 22 at 6 p.m. This date holds special significance as it coincides with Vijay's 50th birthday, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

    Director Venkat Prabhu and the 'GOAT' team promise that 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' will captivate audiences, heightening anticipation for this milestone in Vijay's career. Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars to celebrate both the actor's birthday and the unveiling of new music from his latest project.

    Recent updates reveal that the film has entered its post-production phase following extensive filming in various locations across India and abroad. Furthermore, it has been revealed that Thalapathy Vijay has lent his vocals to two songs in 'The Greatest of All Time.'

    The ensemble cast of 'GOAT' features Vijay in dual roles alongside esteemed actors such as Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Srinidhi. The film also boasts a lineup of industry veterans including Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, and Vaibhav, among others. Special cameo appearances by Y. G. Mahendran are also set to heighten excitement for this much-awaited project.

    Directed by Venkat Prabhu, 'The Greatest of All Time' features a screenplay primarily by Venkat Prabhu and Viji, with contributions from K. Chandru and Ezhilarasu Gunasekaran. The film is produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh. Cinematography is handled by Siddhartha Nuni, editing by Venkat Raajen, and music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. AGS Entertainment is the production company behind this highly anticipated project.

    As 'GOAT' progresses through post-production, fans eagerly await its global theatrical release on September 5, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates on Vijay's dual-role performance and the cinematic experience that 'GOAT' promises to deliver.

