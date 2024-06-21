Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka cops accuse Pavithra Gowda of instigating, Darshan of executing plan

Seeking police custody of Darshan, along with associates Dhanraj alias Raju, Vinay V, and Pradosh, the prosecution provided eight reasons to justify their request. They said that Pavithra's role as the main conspirator has been established.

In a recent development, the prosecution has alleged that Pavithra Gowda, girlfriend of Sandalwood actor Darshan, instigated and conspired in the murder of Renukaswamy S., a resident of Chitradurga. This claim was presented to a magistrate court in a remand application on Thursday (June 20). The court was informed that Darshan used his aides and supporters to carry out the crime, dispose of the body, and persuade others to surrender and take responsibility for the murder.

The prosecution also said that Darshan and the three other accused were not cooperating with the investigation and required further questioning.

On Wednesday, the police recovered Rs 37.4 lakh from Darshan's house and Rs 3 lakh from his wife's residence. The prosecution stressed the need to determine the source of this money.

According to police reports, Darshan made several phone calls following the incident on June 8, and investigators need to uncover more details about these communications.

The police also revealed that Darshan had given Rs 5 lakh to accused individuals Vinay and Deepak to pay Keshavamurthy, who was supposed to surrender to the police. Keshavamurthy claimed he passed the money to a friend, and the police are working to recover these funds.

