Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka cops accuse Pavithra Gowda of instigating, Darshan of executing plan

    Seeking police custody of Darshan, along with associates Dhanraj alias Raju, Vinay V, and Pradosh, the prosecution provided eight reasons to justify their request. They said that Pavithra's role as the main conspirator has been established.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka cops accuse Pavithra Gowda of instigating, Darshan of executing plan AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    In a recent development, the prosecution has alleged that Pavithra Gowda, girlfriend of Sandalwood actor Darshan, instigated and conspired in the murder of Renukaswamy S., a resident of Chitradurga. This claim was presented to a magistrate court in a remand application on Thursday (June 20). The court was informed that Darshan used his aides and supporters to carry out the crime, dispose of the body, and persuade others to surrender and take responsibility for the murder.

    Seeking police custody of Darshan, along with associates Dhanraj alias Raju, Vinay V, and Pradosh, the prosecution provided eight reasons to justify their request. They asserted that Pavithra's role as the main conspirator has been established.

    'Only Vijay Sinha is making these claims': Tejashwi Yadav breaks silence on NEET-UG 2024 paper leak charge

    The prosecution also said that Darshan and the three other accused were not cooperating with the investigation and required further questioning.

    On Wednesday, the police recovered Rs 37.4 lakh from Darshan's house and Rs 3 lakh from his wife's residence. The prosecution stressed the need to determine the source of this money.

    According to police reports, Darshan made several phone calls following the incident on June 8, and investigators need to uncover more details about these communications.

    'Our culture to provide water': CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail as Atishi sits on hunger strike

    The police also revealed that Darshan had given Rs 5 lakh to accused individuals Vinay and Deepak to pay Keshavamurthy, who was supposed to surrender to the police. Keshavamurthy claimed he passed the money to a friend, and the police are working to recover these funds.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 5:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress vs Congress? Praveen Chakravarty slams Karnataka Govt's Rs 9.5 cr deal with BCG, apologises later snt

    Congress vs Congress? Praveen Chakravarty slams Karnataka Govt's Rs 9.5 cr deal with BCG, apologises later

    Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, ACP of land grabbing in Bengaluru's Yelahanka; files complaint in Karnataka Lokayuktha vkp

    Singer Lucky Ali accuses IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, ACP of land grab in Bengaluru, moves Lokayuktha

    'Darshan is not a murderer': Karnataka Congress MLA Uday Gowda defends actor in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    'Darshan is not a murderer': Karnataka Congress MLA Uday Gowda defends actor in Renukaswamy murder case

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details AJR

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details

    Bengaluru needs second airport to handle growing traffic: Minister M.B. Patil

    Bengaluru needs second airport to handle growing traffic: Minister M.B. Patil

    Recent Stories

    India slams Canada over '1-minute silence' for Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, opposes giving 'political space' for extremism (WATCH) snt

    India slams Canada over '1-minute silence' for Nijjar, opposes giving 'political space' for extremism (WATCH)

    India gearing up for ambitious bid for 2036 Olympics in Paris, eyes inclusion of indigenous sports: Report snt

    India gearing up for ambitious bid for 2036 Olympics in Paris, eyes inclusion of indigenous sports: Report

    football Sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves, the better it is for Indian football: Igor Stimac attacks AIFF after ouster snt

    Sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves, the better it is for Indian football: Igor Stimac attacks AIFF after ouster

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI: 5 reasons why this smartphone should be your next gcw

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI: 5 reasons why this smartphone should be your next

    Only Vijay Sinha is making these claims': Tejashwi Yadav breaks silence on NEET-UG 2024 paper leak charge AJR

    'Only Vijay Sinha is making these claims': Tejashwi Yadav breaks silence on NEET-UG 2024 paper leak charge

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon