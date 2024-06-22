Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader

After six films as a child artist, Vijay persuaded his father to let him take on leading roles. His debut as a lead actor came in the 1992 film 'Naalaiya Theerpu,' also directed by his father.

Thalapathy Vijay, a name that resonates deeply in South Indian cinema, is making headlines not just for his films but for his foray into politics. Known for his box office hits and a vast, dedicated fan base, Vijay has now officially launched his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, sparking widespread debate and expectations.

Vijay's cinematic journey began as a child artist in the Tamil film 'Vetri' in 1984, directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar. His early foray into acting set the stage for his future, with 'Vetri' symbolising victory—a theme that now carries into his political ambitions.

After six films as a child artist, Vijay persuaded his father to let him take on leading roles. His debut as a lead actor came in the 1992 film 'Naalaiya Theerpu,' also directed by his father. Vijay quickly made a name for himself through a series of successful family dramas, solidifying his position in the Tamil film industry.

Vijay's unique approach to script selection, targeting family audiences and children, helped him carve a niche and achieve consistent box office success. This strategy not only endeared him to a broad audience but also made him a reliable figure for filmmakers and investors. Over the years, Vijay's films have consistently broken box office records, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

Vijay's widespread appeal and dedicated fan base, both online and offline, have made him an unshakable force in the entertainment industry.

Now, as a gesture of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu, Vijay has ventured into politics, aiming to bring about positive change with his newly launched party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

