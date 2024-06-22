Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader

    After six films as a child artist, Vijay persuaded his father to let him take on leading roles. His debut as a lead actor came in the 1992 film 'Naalaiya Theerpu,' also directed by his father.

    Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay, a name that resonates deeply in South Indian cinema, is making headlines not just for his films but for his foray into politics. Known for his box office hits and a vast, dedicated fan base, Vijay has now officially launched his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, sparking widespread debate and expectations.

    Vijay's cinematic journey began as a child artist in the Tamil film 'Vetri' in 1984, directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar. His early foray into acting set the stage for his future, with 'Vetri' symbolising victory—a theme that now carries into his political ambitions.

    'Only Vijay Sinha is making these claims': Tejashwi Yadav breaks silence on NEET-UG 2024 paper leak charge

    After six films as a child artist, Vijay persuaded his father to let him take on leading roles. His debut as a lead actor came in the 1992 film 'Naalaiya Theerpu,' also directed by his father. Vijay quickly made a name for himself through a series of successful family dramas, solidifying his position in the Tamil film industry.

    Vijay's unique approach to script selection, targeting family audiences and children, helped him carve a niche and achieve consistent box office success. This strategy not only endeared him to a broad audience but also made him a reliable figure for filmmakers and investors. Over the years, Vijay's films have consistently broken box office records, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

    Vijay's widespread appeal and dedicated fan base, both online and offline, have made him an unshakable force in the entertainment industry.

    At least 98 Indian Hajj pilgrims have died amid severe heatwave in Mecca, confirms MEA (WATCH)

    Now, as a gesture of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu, Vijay has ventured into politics, aiming to bring about positive change with his newly launched party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 8:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 1/2 years for exploiting their servants snt

    Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

    Karnataka Congress MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault by JDS worker, complaint filed vkp

    Bengaluru: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault, complaint filed

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details AJR

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of betraying Assam amid severe flood crisis AJR

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of betraying Assam amid severe flood crisis

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to campaign for Congress' Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad - Reports vkp

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee to campaign for Congress' Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad - Reports

    Recent Stories

    Will MS Dhoni return for IPL 2025? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expect him to return osf

    Will MS Dhoni return for IPL 2025? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expect him to return

    MS Dhoni spotted riding his Yamaha R1-Z Motorcycle in Ranchi (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted riding his Yamaha R1-Z Motorcycle in Ranchi (WATCH)

    Top 10 inspiring quotes on hard work and dedication by R Ashwin osf

    Top 10 inspiring quotes on hard work and dedication by R Ashwin

    Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more RBA

    Vijay Net Worth: Know about actor's assets, income and more

    T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs USA: Aaron Jones smashes a mammoth 101m six which lands on the stadium roof (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs USA: Aaron Jones smashes a mammoth 101m six which lands on the stadium roof (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon