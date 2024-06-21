Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details

Expressing his dismay, Suriya stressed that prohibition has often been reduced to mere "election slogans" by political parties without concrete action. He urged the Chief Minister to prioritize public welfare in deciding on the prohibition policy.

Popular Tamil actor Suriya on Friday (June 21) issued a scathing criticism of the Tamil Nadu administration following the tragic hooch incident in Kallakurichi, which has claimed the lives of 53 people so far. Known for his roles in films like 'Soorarai Pottru' and 'Jai Bhim', Suriya also appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to implement a prohibition policy in the state.

Expressing his dismay, Suriya stressed that prohibition has often been reduced to mere "election slogans" by political parties without concrete action. He urged the Chief Minister to prioritize public welfare in deciding on the prohibition policy.

Describing the incident as "alarming", Suriya pointed out that over a hundred individuals remain hospitalised, and the scenes of grief and loss are heart-wrenching. "Fifty deaths in a small town surpasses even the tragedies caused by natural calamities like storms and floods," he remarked.

Referring to a similar tragedy in Villupuram last year that claimed 22 lives, Suriya criticised the government for not addressing the root causes effectively. He stressed that temporary measures would not suffice in tackling a long-standing issue.

"The government had assured serious action after the Villupuram incident, yet we witness the same poisonous alcohol claiming lives in a neighboring district. It is tragic that no substantial change has occurred," Suriya lamented.

Highlighting the economic aspects contributing to the problem, the actor noted, "Addicts who purchase alcohol from state-run TASMAC outlets for Rs 150 turn to illicit liquor priced at Rs 50 when funds are scarce."

While acknowledging the efforts of the government and administration to mitigate such incidents, Suriya urged immediate steps to establish rehabilitation centers across every district. Drawing a parallel to visionary initiatives in education, he called for similar programs aimed at rehabilitating alcoholics.

