Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP's central office on 'illegally occupied' land in Guntur demolished (WATCH)

YSRCP has accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of engaging in vendetta politics, claiming that the demolition was ordered despite a High Court directive to halt such activities.

The under-construction central office of the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Tadepalli, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, was on Saturday (June22) demolished by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). It is reportedly said that the building was allegedly being constructed on 'illegally occupied' land.

YSRCP has accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of engaging in vendetta politics, claiming that the demolition was ordered despite a High Court directive to halt such activities.

Who was Arif Abubakar Shaikh? Gangster Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law dies of heart attack in Mumbai

In an official statement, YSRCP said, "The under-construction YSRCP party's central office in Tadepalli was demolished despite a High Court order. This unprecedented action, the first instance of a party office being demolished in the state's history, commenced around 5:30 am using excavators and bulldozers."

The party further alleged, "TDP is doing vendetta politics. The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day, challenging the preliminary actions of the APCRDA. The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity."

YSRCP noted that the demolished structure was in the process of being prepared for a slab before it was razed. "The CRDA's defiance of the High Court’s directive may now draw further legal scrutiny," the party added.

Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details

Latest Videos