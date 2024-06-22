World Rainforest Day 2024: Know date, history, significance and others

Lifestyle
World Rainforest Day promotes rainforest conservation, highlighting their ecological benefits. Founded in 2017, it emphasizes global efforts to protect, restore ecosystems
World Rainforest Day, celebrated annually on June 22, aims to protect, preserve, and conserve rainforests. It highlights their ecological benefits, including climate regulation
The day was first observed in 2017 by Rainforest Partnership, a non-profit organization. It was established to emphasize need for collective action to protect, restore rainforests
Between 2021 and 2023, the World Rainforest Day Summit was hosted, involving 105 organizations from 77 countries. It fostered knowledge exchange and community building
The World Rainforest Day pledge program will launch, encouraging immediate action across all sectors to protect rainforests, combat climate change
Rainforests play crucial role in climate regulation, carbon sequestration. They release water vapor, forming atmospheric rivers that transport moisture, influence weather patterns
Rainforests are known as living pharmacies, offering unexplored biodiversity that is vital for developing new medicines. They also provide daily necessities like coffee, spices
The Amazon, world's largest tropical rainforest, is often called the lungs of the planet. It generates around 20% of the Earth's oxygen, stores significant amounts of Co2