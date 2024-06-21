Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details

Renukaswamy (33) a fan of actor Darshan, was allegedly killed for making derogatory comments on social media about Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, who is Darshan's close friend and alleged partner. His body was found near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9.

The investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case has revealed that popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa borrowed Rs 40 lakh from a friend to pay off other accused individuals to destroy evidence linked to the murder. It is reportedly said that Darshan confessed to this in a statement to the police.

Renukaswamy (33) a fan of actor Darshan, was allegedly killed for making derogatory comments on social media about Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, who is Darshan's close friend and alleged partner. His body was found near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9.

Police custody for actor Darshan; Pavithra Gowda and 10 accused in judicial custody

Within two days, Karnataka Police arrested Darshan, and the probe revealed that Renukaswamy was kidnapped and murdered by a gang under Darshan's direction.

Darshan admitted to borrowing an additional Rs 40 lakh to pay off accomplices to destroy evidence, on top of the Rs 30 lakh he had already paid others to surrender. Some of the accused in police custody had previously confessed that Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to kill Renukaswamy, dispose of the body, and destroy evidence. They were also paid to turn themselves in and take the blame for the murder, according to the investigation report.

The police have seized Rs 40 lakh in cash and identified the lender as Mohan Raj, a friend of Darshan. The police have gathered information that Darshan took the cash to pay off people to avoid legal hurdles and destroy evidence in the case.

This information has been included in the police remand application based on Darshan's statement.

On Thursday, a Bengaluru court extended the police custody of actor Darshan and three other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case by two days. Thirteen other accused, including the actor's friend Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. A total of 17 people are accused in the murder case.

