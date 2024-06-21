Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details

    Renukaswamy (33) a fan of actor Darshan, was allegedly killed for making derogatory comments on social media about Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, who is Darshan's close friend and alleged partner. His body was found near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Did actor Darshan borrow Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence? Check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    The investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case has revealed that popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa borrowed Rs 40 lakh from a friend to pay off other accused individuals to destroy evidence linked to the murder. It is reportedly said that Darshan confessed to this in a statement to the police.

    Renukaswamy (33) a fan of actor Darshan, was allegedly killed for making derogatory comments on social media about Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, who is Darshan's close friend and alleged partner. His body was found near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9.

    Police custody for actor Darshan; Pavithra Gowda and 10 accused in judicial custody

    Within two days, Karnataka Police arrested Darshan, and the probe revealed that Renukaswamy was kidnapped and murdered by a gang under Darshan's direction.

    Darshan admitted to borrowing an additional Rs 40 lakh to pay off accomplices to destroy evidence, on top of the Rs 30 lakh he had already paid others to surrender. Some of the accused in police custody had previously confessed that Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to kill Renukaswamy, dispose of the body, and destroy evidence. They were also paid to turn themselves in and take the blame for the murder, according to the investigation report.

    The police have seized Rs 40 lakh in cash and identified the lender as Mohan Raj, a friend of Darshan. The police have gathered information that Darshan took the cash to pay off people to avoid legal hurdles and destroy evidence in the case.

    NEET UGC 2024 row: Supreme Court refuses to stay counselling process, sends notice to NTA

    This information has been included in the police remand application based on Darshan's statement.

    On Thursday, a Bengaluru court extended the police custody of actor Darshan and three other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case by two days. Thirteen other accused, including the actor's friend Pavithra Gowda, were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. A total of 17 people are accused in the murder case.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru needs second airport to handle growing traffic: Minister M.B. Patil

    Bengaluru needs second airport to handle growing traffic: Minister M.B. Patil

    Karnataka High Court grants bail to woman accused of killing husband for opposing extra-marital affair vkp

    Karnataka High Court grants bail to woman accused of killing husband for opposing extra-marital affair

    Bengaluru: BBMP develops 'PACE' app to address pothole complaints vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP develops ‘PACE’ app to address pothole complaints

    Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to police custody in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    Police custody for actor Darshan; Pavithra Gowda and 10 accused in judicial custody

    New chapter in Karnataka politics: DK Shivakumar unveils master plan for Channapatna

    New chapter in Karnataka politics: DK Shivakumar unveils master plan for Channapatna

    Recent Stories

    International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrating the Art and Science of Yoga By Vineeta Hariharan AJR

    International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrating the art and science of yoga

    Kia Seltos to Tata Harrier: 6 SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs 16 lakh gcw

    Seltos to Harrier: 6 SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs 16 lakh

    '10000 yoga clubs to set be up this year': Kerala Health Minister Veena George anr

    '10,000 yoga clubs to set be up this year': Kerala Health Minister Veena George

    Anupam Kher's Veera Desai road office subjected to burglary; Rs. 4.15 lakhs stolen ATG

    Anupam Kher's Veera Desai road office subjected to burglary; Rs. 4.15 lakhs stolen

    Tata Nexon CNG to launch soon! 5 things you can expect from it gcw

    Tata Nexon CNG to launch soon! 5 things you can expect from it

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon