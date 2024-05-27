Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    In the video, a massive fire broke out amidst highly inflammable materials. As the blaze began to spread, several individuals were seen attempting to move the hazardous items away from the flames.

    Two days after the tragic fire incident at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, that claimed 27 people's lives, including four children, new CCTV footage has surfaced revealing the origins of the blaze. The fire, which broke out during welding work, was captured in a 40-second video.

    The site reportedly housed fuel, tyres, fibreglass shades, and thermocol sheet partitions, many of which were intended for use in the go-carting area of the gaming zone. These materials created an extremely combustible environment, exacerbating the fire's intensity.

    Police investigations revealed that the TRP Game Zone lacked the necessary fire safety clearance from the municipal corporation at the time of the incident. Although the owners had submitted bills for fire safety equipment and claimed to have installed such measures, the process for obtaining the required Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) was still incomplete. Rajkot Commissioner of Police Raju Bhargav confirmed this information.

    In response to the tragedy, authorities arrested the gaming zone's owner, Yuvraj Singh Solanki, and his manager, Nitin Jain, on various charges, including culpable homicide. An FIR has been registered against four additional suspects under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 114 (abettor present when the offense is committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

