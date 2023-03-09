Satish Kaushik’s last Instagram post will make you smile; check out his Holi pictures

Kaushik last Holi picture: Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. The actor suffered heart attack and passed away in wee hours of the morning yesterday. We look at his memorable pictures from the last Instagram post, which will make you smile.

Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. The actor suffered a heart attack and passed away in the wee hours of the morning yesterday. While the entire bollywood is in a state of sadness and shock at this news. We look at the last social media post by the late star, which was at the Holi party of renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar.

This news of the abrupt demise of Satish Kaushik has sent shock waves across the entire industry. The Indian cinema will forever miss Satish Kaushik, who has given several impressive performances in his Bollywood career.

ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik no more; know about his net worth, family, education and more

Satish Kaushik was recently seen in the critically acclaimed film Chhatriwali. The veteran star took to his official Instagram handle and posted a few memorable pictures of a good time spent and a fun experience at lyricist Javed Akhtar's Holi bash prior to his death on March 7.

Satish Kaushik will be seen on screens for the last time ever, in the much-awaited political biopic drama, The Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, who also plays the titular role in the film. Taking to his official account, the late star Satish Kaushik dropped pictures of himself with several stars like Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Javed Akhtar, and Mahima Chaudhry. The Emergency will mark the last film of the late star, which will hit the theatre screens post his death.

Besides, if talking about his death, the late star Satish Kaushik had gone to Delhi for a Holi celebration. There he felt uneasy and got taken to Fortis hospital. There doctors tried a lot to revive him, but unfortunately breathed his last. Then his body got taken to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem. Satish Kaushik's body will be brought to Mumbai at around 3 pm today. Then, the last rites ceremony of Satish Kaushik will get performed.

ALSO READ: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; Bollywood celebrities pay heartfelt tributes