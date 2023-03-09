Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satish Kaushik’s last Instagram post will make you smile; check out his Holi pictures

    Kaushik last Holi picture: Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. The actor suffered heart attack and passed away in wee hours of the morning yesterday. We look at his memorable pictures from the last Instagram post, which will make you smile.

    Satish Kaushik's last Instagram post will make you smile; check out his Holi pictures vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. The actor suffered a heart attack and passed away in the wee hours of the morning yesterday. While the entire bollywood is in a state of sadness and shock at this news. We look at the last social media post by the late star, which was at the Holi party of renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar.

    This news of the abrupt demise of Satish Kaushik has sent shock waves across the entire industry. The Indian cinema will forever miss Satish Kaushik, who has given several impressive performances in his Bollywood career.

    ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik no more; know about his net worth, family, education and more

    Satish Kaushik was recently seen in the critically acclaimed film Chhatriwali. The veteran star took to his official Instagram handle and posted a few memorable pictures of a good time spent and a fun experience at lyricist Javed Akhtar's Holi bash prior to his death on March 7.

    Satish Kaushik will be seen on screens for the last time ever, in the much-awaited political biopic drama, The Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, who also plays the titular role in the film. Taking to his official account, the late star Satish Kaushik dropped pictures of himself with several stars like Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Javed Akhtar, and Mahima Chaudhry. The Emergency will mark the last film of the late star, which will hit the theatre screens post his death.

    Besides, if talking about his death, the late star Satish Kaushik had gone to Delhi for a Holi celebration. There he felt uneasy and got taken to Fortis hospital. There doctors tried a lot to revive him, but unfortunately breathed his last. Then his body got taken to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem. Satish Kaushik's body will be brought to Mumbai at around 3 pm today. Then, the last rites ceremony of Satish Kaushik will get performed.

    ALSO READ: Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; Bollywood celebrities pay heartfelt tributes

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Satish Kaushik once wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta; here's what he said vma

    Satish Kaushik once wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta; here's what he said

    Satish Kaushik no more; know about his net worth, family, education and more vma

    Satish Kaushik no more; know about his net worth, family, education and more

    Veteran actor Satish Kaushik is no more; Bollywood celebrities pay heartfelt tribute vma

    Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passes away at 66; Bollywood celebrities pay heartfelt tributes

    Skincare tips: Know Malaika Arora's secret ingredient for youthful and flawless skin RBA

    Skincare tips: Know Malaika Arora's secret ingredient for youthful and flawless skin

    They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's make-up room for 8 hours': Mumbai Police on fans trespassing 'Mannat' RBA

    'They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's make-up room for 8 hours': Mumbai Police on fans trespassing 'Mannat'

    Recent Stories

    Under PM Modi, India more likely to respond with military force to Pak provocations than in the past: US Intel report

    Under Modi, India more likely to respond to Pak provocations with force than in the past: US Intel report

    WPL 2023, GG vs RCB: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing-ayh

    WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing

    Satish Kaushik once wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta; here's what he said vma

    Satish Kaushik once wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta; here's what he said

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PMs Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese delight Ahmedabad crowd; Australia bats against India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PM Modi's cricket diplomacy with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

    Excise policy case: BRS MLC Kavitha reaches Delhi, to appear before ED for questioning on March 11 AJR

    Excise policy case: BRS MLC Kavitha reaches Delhi, to appear before ED for questioning on March 11

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon