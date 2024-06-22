Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Check out the full list of confirmed candidates HERE

Anil Kapoor replaced Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Here's the full list of candidates

Luv Kataria

Known widely as Lovekesh Kataria, he boasts a huge fan following. A versatile internet personality, Luv is a YouTuber, model, actor, and entrepreneur

Deepak Chaurasia

In a surprising move, senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia joins the entertainment world. Renowned for his work with Aaj Tak, News Nation, ABP News, and India News

Munisha Khatwani

A familiar face on television, Munisha has appeared in shows like Just Mohabbat and Vaidehi. Her recent work includes Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Tantra

Armaan Malik and Wives Payal and Kritika Malik

Influencer Armaan Malik, known for his unique relationship with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, will be entering the house

Sai Ketan Rao

Gaining fame from the Hindi TV show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Sai Ketan Rao has also appeared in shows like Chasni and Imlie, and is well-regarded in Telugu TV circles

Chandrika Gera Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl

Known as the Vada Pav Girl, Chandrika gained popularity from a Delhi food stall. She left Haldiram’s to start her food cart after her son contracted dengue

Sana Makbul

Starting with MTV's Teen Diva in 2009, Sana Makbul has starred in TV shows such as Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Shivani Kumari

Representing rural India, Shivani Kumari hails from Aryari village in Uttar Pradesh. She gained fame through her Instagram content showcasing village life

Paulomi Das

A popular influencer from Kolkata, Paulomi began her career with India’s Next Top Model in 2016. She has acted in TV shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi To Hai

Ranvir Shorey

The well-known actor, who has been part of films like Lootcase, Titli, Kadvi Hawa, and Chandni Chowk to China, joins the Bigg Boss house

Sana Sultan

Known for her appearances in music videos such as Sharry Mann’s Dilwale and B Praak’s Roohedaariyan, Sana Sultan has a massive Instagram following of 6.5 million

