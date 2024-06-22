Bigg Boss OTT 3: Check out the full list of confirmed candidates HERE

Entertainment
Anil Kapoor replaced Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Here's the full list of candidates
Known widely as Lovekesh Kataria, he boasts a huge fan following. A versatile internet personality, Luv is a YouTuber, model, actor, and entrepreneur
In a surprising move, senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia joins the entertainment world. Renowned for his work with Aaj Tak, News Nation, ABP News, and India News
A familiar face on television, Munisha has appeared in shows like Just Mohabbat and Vaidehi. Her recent work includes Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Tantra
Influencer Armaan Malik, known for his unique relationship with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, will be entering the house
Gaining fame from the Hindi TV show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali, Sai Ketan Rao has also appeared in shows like Chasni and Imlie, and is well-regarded in Telugu TV circles
Known as the Vada Pav Girl, Chandrika gained popularity from a Delhi food stall. She left Haldiram’s to start her food cart after her son contracted dengue
Starting with MTV's Teen Diva in 2009, Sana Makbul has starred in TV shows such as Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi
Representing rural India, Shivani Kumari hails from Aryari village in Uttar Pradesh. She gained fame through her Instagram content showcasing village life
A popular influencer from Kolkata, Paulomi began her career with India’s Next Top Model in 2016. She has acted in TV shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi To Hai
The well-known actor, who has been part of films like Lootcase, Titli, Kadvi Hawa, and Chandni Chowk to China, joins the Bigg Boss house
Known for her appearances in music videos such as Sharry Mann’s Dilwale and B Praak’s Roohedaariyan, Sana Sultan has a massive Instagram following of 6.5 million