Here's how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video)

    Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, took the Laal Singh Chaddha 'Feather Challenge' and helped Kareena to promote her film; take a look

    Bangalore, First Published May 1, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor, have joined the Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. Neetu, who is quite active on social media, tweeted a video of herself and Ranbir doing the challenge and wrote: “At dinner and attempting #lalsinghchaddha filter."

    Kareena later shared Neetu’s post on her Instagram Stories, and the actress revealed that she “loved it". Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also dropped a red heart emoji on the video.


    Aamir Khan Productions launched the Laal Singh Chaddha feather challenge on Thursday, April 29 and Kareena Kapoor posted a video of herself and Aamir performing on her Instagram account. She penned, “This #LaalSinghChaddha filter is just as sweet as the journey I’ve had while shooting for the film. Have you taken the challenge yet? Be a part of the experience and don’t forget to tag @aamirkhanproductions #Reels #ReelItFeelIt." In the challenge, one has to blow the feathers away and earn points in a given time.

    Aamir Khan has been piquing the public's curiosity in his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor released the first song from the film just a few days ago. It was a mellow tune called Kahani. "I honestly feel that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the essence of the film, and this album features some of my career's finest music,"

    Aamir had stated the song. It was a conscious decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the vocalists, and the technicians in the forefront, not just because they deserved it, but also because the music deserved to be recognised. I'm excited to see how the crowd reacts to the music that the team has created.

    Atul Kulkarni adapted Laal Singh Chaddha's screenplay for this version of Forrest Gump. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is one of the most eagerly anticipated releases of the year. On August 11, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released in theatres.

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
