Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Learn these 5 fitness lessons from Jacqueline Fernandez

    First Published Apr 30, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the healthiest and fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. Here are five lessons that you can learn from the actor’s fitness regime.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    When it comes to fitness, people often look for inspiration from their favourite Bollywood stars. Whether it is what they eat or the exercise they perform to keep themselves healthy and fit, stars have always been the inspiration for all those who have otherwise dilly-dallying their health. So, if you are one of those looking for some major fitness inspiration, take a cue from actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor’s Instagram handle gives a clear glimpse of the number of physical activities she performs to maintain herself. Here are five lessons to learn from the ‘Ram Setu’ actor in order to walk on the path of fitness.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    Be consistent: Whether it is a 20-minute workout or an hour0long session, the key to a fitter you is to be consistent with your workout. In an interview with Vogue India, Jacqueline said, “I work out for an hour a day. I’ve been at it for years now. Balance is key.”

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Rs 7 Crore FD; reports

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    Enjoy your workout: It is not necessary to stick to only one form of workout. Jacqueline Fernandez suggests a mic of workouts that makes it interesting for one to follow. Jacqueline goes beyond her pilates and yoga classes and often indulges herself in some pole dancing and aerial silks. While you may not necessarily have to do the same, introducing new workouts is always fun.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    Workout in a soothing environment: A good mood will let you do a good workout. And for a good mood, a good environment is also needed. “Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe,” suggests Jacqueline Fernandez.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Personalise your workouts: It is no secret that working on her dancing skills has been equally important for Jacqueline Fernandez. That is why, she had personalised her workout as per her body’s needs and requirements “Your workout has to be personalised; what you need and what you enjoy," shared the actor. So, speak to your trainer and personalise your workout as per your body’s needs.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    The journey is more important than results: Many people who have recently started working out or are planning to begin it soon, want to see quick results. In this hurry, they often tend to forget that achieving a  fitter and healthier body is a long road which demands consistency, persistence and will. Even though the journey may seem long, rest assured that the results will definitely leave you impressed.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED’s probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is once again back in the news and no, it is not for her upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’, opposite Akshay Kumar – it is in regard to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore extortion case. The Enforcement Directorate has attached a Fixed Deposit of Rs 7 crore under the actor's name along with gifts worth Rs 5.71 crores, reportedly.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to share with family and friends - adt

    World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to share with family and friends

    International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share - adt

    International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share

    Jazz Goa to host UNESCO s International Jazz Day in Goa gcw

    Jazz Goa to host UNESCO's International Jazz Day in Goa

    Hormonal imbalance? Here are simple tips to overcome this health problem - adt

    Hormonal imbalance? Here are simple tips to overcome this health problem

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashians to Deepika Padukone; here's the guest list RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashians to Deepika Padukone; here's the guest list

    Recent Stories

    Power Cut memes trend on social media as temperature across country soars gcw

    'PowerCut' memes trend on social media as temperature across country soars

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT players to celebrate Gujarat Day on May 1-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans players to celebrate 'Gujarat Day' on May 1

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Rs 7 Crore FD reports drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Rs 7 Crore FD; reports

    Enforcement Directorate seizes Xiaomi s assets worth Rs 5551 crore over forex violations gcw

    ED seizes Xiaomi's assets worth Rs 5,551 crore over forex violations

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 35 preview and predictions: Tottenham-Leicester, West Ham-Arsenal, liverpool, chelsea, manchester united, city-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 35 preview and predictions: Tottenham-Leicester, West Ham-Arsenal to headline

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon