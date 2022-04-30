Learn these 5 fitness lessons from Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the healthiest and fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. Here are five lessons that you can learn from the actor’s fitness regime.

When it comes to fitness, people often look for inspiration from their favourite Bollywood stars. Whether it is what they eat or the exercise they perform to keep themselves healthy and fit, stars have always been the inspiration for all those who have otherwise dilly-dallying their health. So, if you are one of those looking for some major fitness inspiration, take a cue from actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor’s Instagram handle gives a clear glimpse of the number of physical activities she performs to maintain herself. Here are five lessons to learn from the ‘Ram Setu’ actor in order to walk on the path of fitness.

Be consistent: Whether it is a 20-minute workout or an hour0long session, the key to a fitter you is to be consistent with your workout. In an interview with Vogue India, Jacqueline said, "I work out for an hour a day. I've been at it for years now. Balance is key."

Enjoy your workout: It is not necessary to stick to only one form of workout. Jacqueline Fernandez suggests a mic of workouts that makes it interesting for one to follow. Jacqueline goes beyond her pilates and yoga classes and often indulges herself in some pole dancing and aerial silks. While you may not necessarily have to do the same, introducing new workouts is always fun.

Workout in a soothing environment: A good mood will let you do a good workout. And for a good mood, a good environment is also needed. "Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe," suggests Jacqueline Fernandez.

Personalise your workouts: It is no secret that working on her dancing skills has been equally important for Jacqueline Fernandez. That is why, she had personalised her workout as per her body’s needs and requirements “Your workout has to be personalised; what you need and what you enjoy," shared the actor. So, speak to your trainer and personalise your workout as per your body’s needs.

The journey is more important than results: Many people who have recently started working out or are planning to begin it soon, want to see quick results. In this hurry, they often tend to forget that achieving a fitter and healthier body is a long road which demands consistency, persistence and will. Even though the journey may seem long, rest assured that the results will definitely leave you impressed.

