Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Anushka Sharma's birthday, lets us know her net worth, education, investments and more

    First Published May 1, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

    On the occasion of Anushka Sharma's birthday, we've rounded together some of the actress most costly possessions, net worth and more

    Anushka Sharma is one of Bollywood's most well-liked and accomplished actresses. The actress has proven her mettle in various roles, from playing a charming Punjabi girl in Rab Ne Banadi Jodi to nailing the character of a wrestler in Sultan. Apart from her on-screen appearance, her followers are also interested in her personal life.
     

    Yes, everyone wants a glimpse inside her opulent lifestyle. Anushka Sharma has a lavish lifestyle, driving high-end automobiles and owning a stunning property. So, in honour of Anushka's birthday, we've compiled a list of the actress's net worth and some of her prized possessions. 
     

    According to Caknowledge.com, the actress' net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $35 million (Rs 255 crore). The actress is claimed to have a monthly salary of more than Rs 1 crore and an annual income of over Rs 12 crore.

    Brand sponsorships and personal investments account for the majority of her revenue. As a producer, she also receives a profit share from her films. Anushka Sharma's net worth has increased by 80 percent in the previous three years. Anushka has no intention of becoming an actor and instead planned to pursue a career in modelling or journalism.

    The actress resides in a high-end residence in Mumbai, India. She purchased this home in 2014, and its current market worth is estimated to be Rs 9 crore. The Mumbai home of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli is valued Rs 34 crore.

    The actress owns several stunning handbags. Her Louis Vitton multi-pochette crossbody purse is estimated to cost Rs 2 lakh. The actress enjoys riding in opulent automobiles. Anushka has a number of high-end vehicles, including BMWs, Range Rovers, and Mercedes. Anushka is the proud owner of a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE, which costs around Rs 2.3 crore. Also Read: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s sea-facing apartment to cost this much

    The actress owns several stunning handbags. Her Louis Vitton multi-pochette crossbody purse is estimated to cost Rs 2 lakh. The actress enjoys riding in opulent automobiles. Anushka has a number of high-end vehicles, including BMWs, Range Rovers, and Mercedes. Anushka is the proud owner of a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE, which costs around Rs 2.3 crore. Also Read: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s sea-facing apartment to cost this much

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing RBA

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap drb

    Sex is the best workout, says Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap

    Shah Rukh Khan Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders group to build world-class cricket stadium in USA

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Rs 7 Crore FD reports drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED attaches Jacqueline Fernandez's Rs 7 Crore FD; reports

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat drb

    Richa Chadha's bold and steamy belly dance to Beyonce's hit will make you sweat

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing RBA

    Angelina Jolie in Ukraine: Here's what the actress is doing

    Kerala Congress leader P C George arrested for hate speech

    Kerala Congress leader P C George arrested for hate speech

    International Labour Day 2022 Know date history significance and other details gcw

    International Labour Day 2022: Know date, history, significance and other details

    Want to attend Met Gala Here are 9 ways that can stand you a chance drb

    Want to attend Met Gala? Here are 9 ways that can stand you a chance!

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon