On Anushka Sharma's birthday, lets us know her net worth, education, investments and more

On the occasion of Anushka Sharma's birthday, we've rounded together some of the actress most costly possessions, net worth and more

Anushka Sharma is one of Bollywood's most well-liked and accomplished actresses. The actress has proven her mettle in various roles, from playing a charming Punjabi girl in Rab Ne Banadi Jodi to nailing the character of a wrestler in Sultan. Apart from her on-screen appearance, her followers are also interested in her personal life.



Yes, everyone wants a glimpse inside her opulent lifestyle. Anushka Sharma has a lavish lifestyle, driving high-end automobiles and owning a stunning property. So, in honour of Anushka's birthday, we've compiled a list of the actress's net worth and some of her prized possessions.



According to Caknowledge.com, the actress' net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $35 million (Rs 255 crore). The actress is claimed to have a monthly salary of more than Rs 1 crore and an annual income of over Rs 12 crore.

Brand sponsorships and personal investments account for the majority of her revenue. As a producer, she also receives a profit share from her films. Anushka Sharma's net worth has increased by 80 percent in the previous three years. Anushka has no intention of becoming an actor and instead planned to pursue a career in modelling or journalism.

The actress resides in a high-end residence in Mumbai, India. She purchased this home in 2014, and its current market worth is estimated to be Rs 9 crore. The Mumbai home of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli is valued Rs 34 crore.

The actress owns several stunning handbags. Her Louis Vitton multi-pochette crossbody purse is estimated to cost Rs 2 lakh. The actress enjoys riding in opulent automobiles. Anushka has a number of high-end vehicles, including BMWs, Range Rovers, and Mercedes. Anushka is the proud owner of a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE, which costs around Rs 2.3 crore. Also Read: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s sea-facing apartment to cost this much