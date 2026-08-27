Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar shares a heartfelt note on her film 'Daayra', starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She details her creative journey and the film's exploration of duality and grey areas, inspired by true events across India.

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has penned a heartfelt note, dedicating it to her 'Daayra' actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. In an Instagram post, Meghna Gulzar opened up about the film's journey, stating that it took her creativity to areas that she had never explored before.

Meghna Gulzar on 'Daayra's' Creative Journey

"I was born in Mumbai. Having lived here all my life; and having travelled extensively across India, I thought I knew most of the city and the country through my life's journey so far. But the journey of Daayra took me to unseen and unvisited places. And that's just the geography. Daayra took my creativity to areas I have never explored before. It took my social awareness to reaches I didn't know I had," she wrote.

A Tale of Duality and Grey

Noting that her previous films like 'Talvar', 'Raazi', 'Chhapaak', and 'Sam Bahadur' explored the spectrum of grey in human lives, Gulzar shared how 'Daayra' has invaded the "grey" and even attempted to dismantle it. "While it is not binary, not black or white, and is certainly grey, it is also always dual. At its core Daayra is only about duality. And this duality is entrenched through the two main protagonists of the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni Kohli. DCP Raman Kumar is portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. As a casting opportunity, it was a dream come true for me. To get two prolific actors from the Hindi and Malayalam film industry to face each other off," she wrote.

The filmmaker went on to speak about her film 'Daayra' and the lead cast featuring Kareena and Sukumaran.

"Daayra is a story that is inspired by not one, but several true events that have occurred across our country. Daayra is a story that takes place, not in a particular city or state of India; but does happen almost everywhere and anywhere in our country. That world of Daayra is brought to life by an amazing ensemble cast and an exceptional crew. In it, the main protagonists - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are both officers of law enforcement; and yet, they often find themselves on opposite sides of a delicate line. Kareena's Ajooni is fiercely righteous. Prithviraj as Raman is righteously fierce. They are both swirling in a sea of grey. As in life, so in Daayra, they are neither black nor white. Sometimes the line of law guides them, sometimes it entraps them. And Daayra explores how they navigate these journeys," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Playing ACP Ajooni Kohli

Kareena Kapoor reshared the statement on her Instagram and wrote, "There are films you do, and then there are films that make you sit with things you may not always want to think about. Daayra and becoming ACP Ajooni Kohli, did that for me. At its heart, this film is a reality of the world we live in, but what I love about this film is that Meghna never tells us what to think. She takes us into the grey... into two people who challenge each other, reflect each other and constantly shift the way we see the story. Meghna, I'm so proud of what we've made and of the conversation you have chosen to begin with Daayra."

'Daayra' Release and Trailer Details

Written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, the thriller was announced last year.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the trailer for 'Daayra' will be unveiled on August 31. The film will hit theatres on September 18.

(ANI)