Kanguva OTT Release: When and where to watch the Suriya's film

Following mixed reviews, Suriya's 'Kanguva' is heading to OTT platforms. Read on for details about the release date, platform, and more.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 6:22 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

Kanguva, a fantasy action film starring Kollywood star Suriya and directed by Siva, was produced by Studio Green and UV Creations as a pan-Indian project. Suriya sported a striking look with long hair, portraying a tribal leader. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol played a menacing villain. Despite Siva's direction and grand action sequences, Kanguva received criticism for its weak storyline, leading to negative reviews and anticipation for its OTT release.

 

article_image2

Actor Suriya's Kanguva

Released on November 14, Kanguva received mixed reviews from its morning shows, impacting its box office performance. The film faced criticism, and 12 minutes were trimmed. However, the new version didn't gain traction. Now, the film is planned for OTT release, though clarity on the inclusion of the trimmed scenes is pending.

article_image3

Actor Suriya's Kanguva

Kanguva is set to stream on Amazon Prime from December 13 in all South Indian languages. An official announcement is expected soon. Made on a budget of ₹350 crore, Kanguva is Suriya's highest-budget film. Pre-release hype compared it to Baahubali, with producer Gnanavel Raja predicting a ₹2,000 crore collection. However, the storyline failed to resonate with audiences, leading to immediate criticism.

article_image4

Kanguva

Kanguva didn't generate much interest in the Telugu states or Tamil Nadu. Attributing the declining collections to negative reviews, Tamil Nadu producers and theater owners banned reviews in cinemas. The pan-Indian film's failure shocked the producers.

article_image5

Kanguva

Suriya's wife, Jyothika, acknowledged the film's shortcomings. Co-producer Dhananjayan claimed sabotage. Devi Sri Prasad's music, including the background score, faced criticism, prompting the producer to instruct a volume reduction in theaters.

