    Vidyut Jammwal indulges in an extreme sport; actor performs aerial acrobatics (WATCH)

    Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal takes the internet by storm again! Shares a video performing aerial acrobatics alongside his best crew; watch video

    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 6:36 PM IST

    Vidyut Jammwal is the one individual who excels at whatever sport he plays! The master of extremes, an ardent martial arts practitioner, a die-hard adrenaline junkie, a fitness enthusiast, and more! The actor is described by several adjectives.

    He previously uploaded a video in which he displayed grace while practising the Kalaripayattu art, and now he's back with another that will undoubtedly cause us to experience goosebumps. On Instagram, he posted a video of himself practising aerial manoeuvres in his helicopter in the Vidyut fashion. He can be seen piloting the machine to his heart's joy while being supported by his dependable crew.

    "Ariel acrobatics in the Bolkow assault chopper!" was the actor's Instagram caption for the video. "Taking the mind and body through harsh difficulties is easy with a NEW equilibrium from inside," explains Kalaripayattu.

    Vidyut thinks that achieving a balance between the body and the mind will help one overcome their extremities. The actor enjoys trying new things, and his social media accounts are evidence of this. He had previously shown off his talent on the ground, but this time he embraces the skies and demonstrates that he is capable of anything.

    Well, by taking on such extreme sports one after other, he has raised the bar high and his fans definitely await more incredible action from him!

