Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe into Swasthya Sathi fund misuse

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning in the assembly regarding the Swasthya Sathi card. The state government has also warned of a detailed investigation

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Swasthya Sathi Card

The Swasthya Sathi card provides healthcare services to citizens. Free services are available in government and private hospitals

article_image2

Mamata in Assembly

The winter session of the assembly is currently underway. Mamata Banerjee warned about the Swasthya Sathi card there

article_image3

Misuse of Swasthya Sathi

Mamata Banerjee said that the Swasthya Sathi card is being misused. She also claimed that the Swasthya Sathi was misused during the RG Kar agitation

article_image4

Investigation will be done

Mamata Banerjee said that the state government will conduct a detailed investigation into this matter

article_image5

Mamata's message

Mamata Banerjee said in the assembly, 'A lot of money had to be spent on Swasthya Sathi at that time'

article_image6

Mamata's claim

Mamata said in the assembly, 'Sometimes unpleasant truths have to be told. Many things have happened. A lot of our money has gone out. The RG Kar case is sub judice. So I was able to catch it. This Swasthya Sathi money was used for treatment. I have investigated thoroughly. Double-crossing.'

article_image7

Mamata's clear words

Mamata said, 'Whoever misused this money... will be investigated and punished. If you don't want to, don't work. But public money cannot be misused. How someone did it will be investigated and punished.'

article_image8

Survey Report

A survey showed that from August 10 to September 18, the Swasthya Sathi project cost 315 crore rupees, which is much higher than other times

article_image9

Nabanna Sources

Nabanna sources said that during the strike, an average of 7 crore 86 lakh rupees was spent daily on Swasthya Sathi. Nabanna had to pay an additional 1 crore 13 lakh rupees daily during the agitation

article_image10

Mamata's previous anger

Mamata had earlier expressed her anger over the strike by junior doctors during the RG Kar agitation. She had said that many doctors went to private hospitals and worked during the strike, which is not right

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi air quality crisis: GRAP 4 measures to stay until Monday, says Supreme Court AJR

Delhi air quality crisis: GRAP 4 measures to stay until Monday, says Supreme Court

Kerala: Income Tax raids actor-producer Soubin Shahir's offices in Kochi over financial transactions dmn

Kerala: Income Tax raids actor-producer Soubin Shahir’s offices in Kochi over financial transactions

NIA court sentences three Bangladeshis to 5 years in jail for harbouring Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists snt

BREAKING: NIA court sentences three Bangladeshis to 5 years in jail for harbouring Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists

We will peel off ISKCON devotees skin Radical Muslims protest on Bangladesh streets amid unrest WATCH vkp

'We will peel off ISKCON devotees' skin': Radical Muslims protest on Bangladesh streets amid unrest (WATCH)

What is Japanese Encephalitis? Delhi reports first isolated case; all you need to know AJR

What is Japanese Encephalitis? Delhi reports first isolated case; all you need to know

Recent Stories

We go back a long way Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH) snt

'We go back a long way': Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH)

Kanguva OTT Release: When and where to watch the Suriya's film RBA

Kanguva OTT Release: When and where to watch the Suriya's film

Malana to Khimsar: 5 most beautiful villages to visit in India dmn

Malana to Khimsar: 5 most beautiful villages to visit in India

Anupamaa 5 actresses who turned turn the role of 'Anupamaa' ATG

Anupamaa: 5 actresses who turned down the role of 'Anupamaa'

Esha Gupta turns 39: 7 ways to get perfect bikini body like her (Photos) RBA

Esha Gupta turns 39: 7 ways to get perfect bikini body like her (Photos)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon