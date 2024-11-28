Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe into Swasthya Sathi fund misuse

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a stern warning in the assembly regarding the Swasthya Sathi card. The state government has also warned of a detailed investigation

Swasthya Sathi Card

The Swasthya Sathi card provides healthcare services to citizens. Free services are available in government and private hospitals

Mamata in Assembly

The winter session of the assembly is currently underway. Mamata Banerjee warned about the Swasthya Sathi card there

Misuse of Swasthya Sathi

Mamata Banerjee said that the Swasthya Sathi card is being misused. She also claimed that the Swasthya Sathi was misused during the RG Kar agitation

Investigation will be done

Mamata Banerjee said that the state government will conduct a detailed investigation into this matter

Mamata's message

Mamata Banerjee said in the assembly, 'A lot of money had to be spent on Swasthya Sathi at that time'

Mamata's claim

Mamata said in the assembly, 'Sometimes unpleasant truths have to be told. Many things have happened. A lot of our money has gone out. The RG Kar case is sub judice. So I was able to catch it. This Swasthya Sathi money was used for treatment. I have investigated thoroughly. Double-crossing.'

Mamata's clear words

Mamata said, 'Whoever misused this money... will be investigated and punished. If you don't want to, don't work. But public money cannot be misused. How someone did it will be investigated and punished.'

Survey Report

A survey showed that from August 10 to September 18, the Swasthya Sathi project cost 315 crore rupees, which is much higher than other times

Nabanna Sources

Nabanna sources said that during the strike, an average of 7 crore 86 lakh rupees was spent daily on Swasthya Sathi. Nabanna had to pay an additional 1 crore 13 lakh rupees daily during the agitation

Mamata's previous anger

Mamata had earlier expressed her anger over the strike by junior doctors during the RG Kar agitation. She had said that many doctors went to private hospitals and worked during the strike, which is not right

Latest Videos