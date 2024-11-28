Anupamaa: 5 actresses who turned down the role of 'Anupamaa'

Entertainment
Shweta Tiwari was also offered the role, but she declined due to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
The makers then approached Juhi Parmar, but she declined due to another show
Sakshi Tanwar was then approached, but she declined due to a web series
The makers of Anupamaa then offered the role to Gauri Pradhan, but she also rejected it
Mona Singh was the first actress approached for Anupamaa, but she declined the offer
After everyone declined, the makers approached Rupali Ganguly, and she accepted
Rupali Ganguly receives a hefty fee of around 3 lakh rupees per episode for Anupamaa
