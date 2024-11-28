Entertainment

Anupamaa: 5 actresses who turned down the role of 'Anupamaa'

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was also offered the role, but she declined due to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Juhi Parmar

The makers then approached Juhi Parmar, but she declined due to another show

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar was then approached, but she declined due to a web series

Gauri Pradhan

The makers of Anupamaa then offered the role to Gauri Pradhan, but she also rejected it

Mona Singh

Mona Singh was the first actress approached for Anupamaa, but she declined the offer

Rupali Ganguly

After everyone declined, the makers approached Rupali Ganguly, and she accepted

Rupali's Remuneration

Rupali Ganguly receives a hefty fee of around 3 lakh rupees per episode for Anupamaa

Nayanthara to Sunny Leone: 6 celebrities with twin babies

Karisma to Sangeeta: 8 B-wood actresses who stayed single post-divorce

Esha Gupta birthday: Let's look back at her career, Bollywood journey

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's lavish Mumbai home: 8 Exclusive photos