Esha Gupta turns 39: 7 ways to get perfect bikini body like her (Photos)

Esha Gupta turns 39: 7 ways to get perfect bikini body like her

Esha Gupta, known for her lean shape, maintains a regimented practice to keep her bikini-ready body. Here are seven approaches to reach a comparable fitness level. 

article_image1
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 6:09 PM IST

Remember that everybody is unique. Instead of making short fixes, focus on developing healthy, long-term behaviours.

article_image2

Commit to regular workouts
Strength Training: Lift weights to tone and build lean muscle.
Cardio sessions might include HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) or steady-state cardio to help burn fat.
Yoga and Pilates: Increase flexibility, enhance posture, and sculpt a toned core.

article_image3

Focus on Core Strength
Planks, Russian twists, and leg lifts are some exercises to try.
A strong core improves posture and creates a more distinct midsection.

article_image4

Stay Active Outside the Gym
Participate in outdoor activities such as swimming, hiking, and dancing. These activities make working out more enjoyable while also burning more calories.

article_image5

Prioritise Consistent Sleep
Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Good sleep supports healing and hormonal balance, essential for fat reduction and muscular tone.

article_image6

Stay well hydrated
Drink lots of water during the day.
Include detox beverages like lemon water or green tea to help flush out toxins.

article_image7

Maintain a Balanced Diet
Protein-Rich Foods: Eggs, fish, poultry, tofu, and lentils promote muscle regeneration.
Healthy fats include avocados, almonds, and olive oil, which are essential for general health.
Reduce your intake of sugar and refined carbohydrates, which promote to fat accumulation, particularly around your waist.

article_image8

Practice discipline and self-care
Incorporate meditation or mindfulness to reduce stress, which can prevent cortisol-induced weight gain.

