Esha Gupta turns 39: 7 ways to get perfect bikini body like her (Photos)

Esha Gupta, known for her lean shape, maintains a regimented practice to keep her bikini-ready body. Here are seven approaches to reach a comparable fitness level.

Commit to regular workouts

Strength Training: Lift weights to tone and build lean muscle.

Cardio sessions might include HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) or steady-state cardio to help burn fat.

Yoga and Pilates: Increase flexibility, enhance posture, and sculpt a toned core.

Focus on Core Strength

Planks, Russian twists, and leg lifts are some exercises to try.

A strong core improves posture and creates a more distinct midsection.

Stay Active Outside the Gym

Participate in outdoor activities such as swimming, hiking, and dancing. These activities make working out more enjoyable while also burning more calories.

Prioritise Consistent Sleep

Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Good sleep supports healing and hormonal balance, essential for fat reduction and muscular tone.

Stay well hydrated

Drink lots of water during the day.

Include detox beverages like lemon water or green tea to help flush out toxins.

Maintain a Balanced Diet

Protein-Rich Foods: Eggs, fish, poultry, tofu, and lentils promote muscle regeneration.

Healthy fats include avocados, almonds, and olive oil, which are essential for general health.

Reduce your intake of sugar and refined carbohydrates, which promote to fat accumulation, particularly around your waist.

Practice discipline and self-care

Incorporate meditation or mindfulness to reduce stress, which can prevent cortisol-induced weight gain.

