Malana to Khimsar: 5 most beautiful villages to visit in India

Rural tourism is gaining popularity as people seek to experience the peaceful life of villages away from bustling cities. Let's look at some of India's most beautiful villages worth visiting.

Rural tourism is gaining popularity as people seek to experience the peaceful life of villages away from bustling cities. Let's look at some of the beautiful villages of India that you should consider visiting.

Malana, Himachal Pradesh: Located in the Parvati Valley, Malana is renowned for its Himalayan views and unique culture. Known as the 'village of taboos', the people of Malana still follow ancient customs and have limited interaction with outsiders. Their quaint stone houses and terraced fields near hiking trails attract tourists.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: Ziro is a picturesque village surrounded by lush rice paddies. Home to the Apatani tribe, it's known for unique farming techniques and festivals like the Ziro Music Festival. Its cool climate attracts travelers seeking tranquility.

Kibber, Spiti Valley: Situated at 4,270m above sea level, Kibber is one of the world's highest motorable villages. Surrounded by rugged mountains, it offers dreamlike scenery and is home to rare wildlife like snow leopards and Himalayan ibex, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts.

Khimsar, Rajasthan: Located on the edge of the Thar Desert, Khimsar is ideal for experiencing the beauty of sand dunes. The 16th-century Khimsar Fort, now a hotel, adds to its charm. The village is known for camel safaris, folk performances, and stunning sunsets, offering an unforgettable desert experience.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya: Known as 'Asia's Cleanest Village', Mawlynnong is a picturesque village in the East Khasi Hills. Its streets, lined with bamboo huts and adorned with flowers, reflect the eco-conscious lifestyle of its inhabitants.

