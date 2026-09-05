Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of 2026's biggest sleeper hits. Made on a modest ₹2 crore budget, the Neem Karoli Baba-inspired film has stunned the industry by nearing ₹98 crore in India within 29 days

Hanuman Ansh may have opened quietly, but its box office journey has turned into an unexpected success story. The film struggled to maintain momentum during its initial weeks before gradually finding a strong audience and turning into a sleeper hit.

After 29 days in theatres, the film has reportedly collected around ₹97.99 crore in India. With its reported budget of just around ₹2 crore, the film has earned nearly 50 times its production cost, making its theatrical performance particularly remarkable.

The film has also managed to stay relevant despite competition from newer releases. With Mirzapur: The Movie arriving in theatres on September 4 and Toxic continuing its theatrical run, Hanuman Ansh has continued to draw audiences.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is still playing across 47% of theatres, with more than 5,000 shows scheduled across India.

₹10 Crore On Fifth Saturday; Global Release On September 11

The film's impressive run has become even more notable considering the scale of its production. Hanuman Ansh reportedly earned around ₹10 crore on its fifth Saturday alone, putting it ahead of several much larger films in terms of that day's earnings.

The makers are now looking to take the film's success beyond India. On Thursday, they announced that Hanuman Ansh will receive a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

The international release could give the film another boost and potentially help it cross the ₹100 crore mark. After nearly a month in Indian theatres, the movie is now just a few crores away from achieving that milestone.

Hanuman Ansh 2 Announced; Story To Explore Maharaj Ji's Early Life

The success of Hanuman Ansh has already paved the way for a sequel. The makers have officially announced Hanuman Ansh 2, which will further explore the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji.

Director Vishal has revealed that the second instalment will focus on Maharaj Ji's birthplace, Firozabad. The story is expected to trace his journey from there to places such as Agra and Mathura and explore the circumstances behind his travels.

Neem Karoli Baba, whose birth name is generally identified as Lakshman Narayan Sharma, was a Hindu spiritual teacher and devotee of Lord Hanuman. He was born around 1900 in Akbarpur village in present-day Uttar Pradesh and died in Vrindavan on September 11, 1973.

Several stories about his life involve miraculous or extraordinary events narrated by devotees. Since many of these accounts come from oral recollections and spiritual traditions rather than independently verified historical records, they are best viewed in that context.