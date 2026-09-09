Jammu and Kashmir's first International Film Festival in Srinagar brings together filmmakers to boost local talent. Artists expressed hope that such events would help normalise filmmaking as a career and connect Kashmir with Bollywood and global cinema.

Jammu and Kashmir’s first International Film Festival has brought filmmakers from India and abroad together in Srinagar, with several artists calling for more such events to support local talent and create opportunities for filmmakers in the region. The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) began in Srinagar on Monday. The festival aims to offer a platform for local and international filmmakers to showcase their work and interact with audiences.

Normalising Filmmaking as a Career

Local filmmaker Danish Renzu said more film festivals in the region could help young filmmakers find opportunities and also change the way filmmaking is viewed as a career. While speaking to ANI, Renzu said, “I think more festivals like this should take place; this opens doors for future filmmakers to showcase their work. I believe the government is doing a great job, and we need more initiatives like this. Perhaps the perception of filmmaking will become normalised. It helps people understand that filmmaking is a viable career—whereas here, it is often viewed merely as a side gig or a hobby…”

Connecting Kashmir with Global Cinema

Film director Rahhat Kazmi said the festival could help connect Kashmir with Bollywood and the international film community. He also said such an event could give local filmmakers more support and opportunities. “The International Film Festival taking place in Jammu & Kashmir is a massive step towards directly connecting Bollywood, and international cinema communities from around the world, with Kashmir; I think it has been organised exceptionally well. Around 130 films are being screened here… This brings local people here to interact and participate in various sessions… We want local filmmakers who have created these movies to receive support…”

'Festivals are very important'

Spanish filmmaker Anna Saura also spoke about the role of film festivals in supporting the cinema industry. She said festivals can help filmmakers promote their work and also play a role in helping them access support for their projects. “I really believe that film festivals are very important for the cinema industry, not only the Indian industry, because, for example, in Spain, some of the Indian film festivals are very important for us for getting the subsidies because they are at the point where you need to get the subsidies and everything. But also for the promotion of our cinema, for the promotion of Indian cinema… I think not only the international, the big ones, but also the small ones, all the film festivals, they are very important…,” she said while speaking to media.

The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir is being held with the support of the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Department of Information and Public Relations. The event aims to bring filmmakers, artists and audiences together through film screenings and sessions. (ANI)